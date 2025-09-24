China Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick 

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie
Date: September 25, 2025
Tournament: 2025 China Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $4,194,080
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie preview
Eighth seed Daniil Medvedev will face Britain's Cameron Norrie in the first round of the 2025 China Open.
By his very high standards, Medvedev has had an average year, winning 27 of the 46 matches he has played this year, with his best outing in Halle, where he reached the final. On the hard courts, which have been the Russians' strength, he has won 16 out of the 28 matches he has played, with his best outing on the surface being a semifinal appearance in Indian Wells, where he lost 5-7, 4-6 to Holger Rune.
Medvedev also reached an indoor hard-court semifinal in Marseille, losing 3-6, 2-6 against Hamad Medjedovic, and also reached four other hard-court quarterfinals this year, including at his last event at the Hangzhou Open, where he lost 7-5, 6-7 (5), 4-6 against Wu Yibing.
Cameron Norrie has a 31-24 win-loss record for the season, with a semifinal loss at the Geneva Open (lost to Novak Djokovic) being his best outing of the year. On the hard courts, the Brit has reached two semifinals at Hong Kong and Delray Beach, losing against Kei Nishikori and Alex Michelsen, respectively.
In recent hard-court events, Norrie reached the third round of the US Open, losing against Djokovic in four sets, won both his Davis Cup fixtures against Poland, winning against Tomasz Berkieta and Olaf Pieczkowski, but lost in the first round of the Chengdu Open, losing 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-7 (2).
Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head
Medvedev has a 4-1 head-to-head record against Norrie, but the last time they met, it was the Brit who won 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 at the French Open.
Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie prediction
With a 73 percent win rate on the surface, Medvedev has reached 33 hard-court finals in his career and has won 18 titles, including a runner-up finish at the 2023 China Open, where he lost 6-7 (2), 6-7 (2) against Jannik Sinner.
Meanwhile, Norrie has a 56 percent win rate on hard courts and has won three of the nine hard-court finals he has played on the surface, winning his last title at the 2022 Delray Beach Open, where he won against Reilly Opelka in the final.
Medvedev's head-to-head record against Norrie, especially on the hard courts, makes the eighth seed the favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Medvedev to win in straight sets