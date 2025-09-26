China Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Cristina Bucsa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (30) Emma Raducanu vs Cristina Bucsa
Date: September 27, 2025
Tournament: China Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Emma Raducanu vs Cristina Bucsa preview
30th seed Emma Raducanu will face off against unseeded Cristina Bucsa in the second round of the 2025 China Open in Beijing on Saturday, September 27.
Raducanu, after struggling with form for years following her maiden Grand Slam win at the 2021 US Open, has been steadily regaining her rhythm, with 2025 shaping up as a crucial year. While she hasn’t won a title, she has shown solid consistency, reaching the quarterfinals in Miami and at the HSBC Championships, and a semifinal at the Citi Open.
The Brit began her Asian hardcourt swing at the Korea Open, where she was the eighth seed. She defeated Jaqueline Cristian and put up a strong fight against Barbora Krejcikova, taking the match to three sets before losing in the Round of 16. She will now aim for a strong run in Beijing, hoping to end her title drought.
Meanwhile, Bucsa has not had a particularly notable season in terms of achievements. Her standout performances include reaching the Round of 16 at the Singapore Open, ATX Open, Nottingham Open, and the US Open, while she failed to progress past the qualifying rounds in many key tournaments.
The Spaniard arrived in Beijing hoping to turn her season around. She began her campaign with a 7-5, 6-4 win in the qualifying round to reach the main draw, then defeated Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the second round.
Emma Raducanu vs Cristina Bucsa head-to-head
The duo has faced each other twice on the WTA Tour so far, with their head-to-head record tied at 1-1. Bucsa won their first encounter in Singapore earlier this year, while Raducanu claimed victory in their matchup at Queen’s.
Emma Raducanu vs Cristina Bucsa odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Emma Raducanu vs Cristina Bucsa prediction
Emma Raducanu kicks off her China Open run with a second-round meeting against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, a matchup that, on paper, looks manageable for the Brit.
Raducanu’s clean ball-striking, sharp return game, and ability to redirect pace give her the tools to take control early in rallies. When she serves with confidence and keeps her groundstrokes deep, she can dictate play and prevent her opponent from settling into long exchanges.
Bucsa will try to extend points and test Raducanu’s shot tolerance, using consistency and placement to frustrate the former US Open champion. But against Raducanu in full flow, it will be difficult to generate the kind of pressure needed to turn the match around. Unless the Brit struggles physically or lapses in concentration, Bucsa faces an uphill task.
If Raducanu finds her range early and keeps her unforced errors to a minimum, she should move into the third round without too much trouble.
Pick: Raducanu to win in straight sets