China Open 2025 final: Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova
Date: October 5, 2025
Tournament: China Open 2025
Round: Finals
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova preview
Amanda Anisimova will take on Linda Noskova in the China Open final on Sunday.
Anisimova has had a remarkable season so far. After a title-winning run in Doha, she secured runner-up finishes in Wimbledon and New York. Despite a resilient performance against Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian defeated her in the US Open this year.
Anisimova started her campaign in Beijing by cruising past Karolina Muchova and Jasmine Paolini in the initial few rounds. She then brushed aside Coco Gauff in the semifinal, 6-1, 6-2. The 24-year-old won 84% of her first serve points and saved two break points against Gauff.
Meanwhile, Linda Noskova has had a promising season this year. Apart from a runner-up finish in Prague, she reached the semifinals in Abu Dhabi and Bad Homburg. The Czech also participated in the US Open, but lost to Karolina Muchova in the third round.
Noskova started her campaign in Beijing with hard-fought wins over Anastasia Potapova and Sonay Kartal in the initial few rounds. She then outlasted Jessica Pegula in the semifinal, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(6). The 20-year-old won 62% of her first serve points and saved 10 break points against Pegula.
Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 1-1. Anisimova won their most recent encounter in the Wimbledon Championships this year.
Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova odds
All odds are sourced by Oddscheker.
Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova prediction
Anisimova has hardly broken a sweat in Beijing so far. She seems destined to win the title this year and will be raring to go in the finals on Sunday. The American has only dropped two sets this week and put up a flawless performance in the last round.
Noskova, meanwhile, is through to her first WTA 1000 final on tour. She showcased her resilience against Pegula and will be eager to impress again in the final. The Czech has a versatile all-around game and likes to play an offensive brand of tennis on the court.
A gripping contest is on the cards in the China Open final. Anisimova will be brimming with confidence after taking out the defending champion in the last round. Considering her clinical performances and powerful all-around game, she is most likely to battle past Noskova and win the China Open on Sunday.
Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova betting tips
Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.
Tip 2: Anisimova to win in three sets.