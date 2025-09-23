China Open 2025: Hailey Baptiste vs Katie Boulter preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Hailey Baptiste vs Katie Boulter
Date: September 24, 2025
Tournament: China Open
Round: First Round (Round of 96)
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Hailey Baptiste vs Katie Boulter preview
Hailey Baptiste and Katie Boulter will clash in the first round of the China Open 2025.
Baptiste progressed to her maiden quarterfinal on the WTA Tour in Auckland at the start of the season. While she failed to clear the first hurdle at the Australian Open, she didn't miss a beat at the Majors for the rest of the season. She advanced to the fourth round of the French Open, a career-best result for her.
Baptiste also reached the third round of Wimbledon on her main draw debut, and recently lost in the second round of the US Open. She made the third round of the WTA 1000 tournaments in Miami and Rome, and has peaked at No. 47 in the rankings this year.
A couple of quarterfinal appearances count as Boulter's best results this year, along with a semifinal at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. She first made the last eight with her fellow Brits at the United Cup, and once again at the Nottingham Open. She went 3-4 at the Majors this season, reaching the second round at every Major but the US Open.
Aside from a third-round showing at the Indian Wells Open, Boulter hasn't progressed beyond the second round at any of the other WTA 1000 events so far. She recently participated in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. She won her singles tie against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in straight sets to take her team into the semifinals, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in three sets.
Hailey Baptiste vs Katie Boulter head-to-head
This will be their first meeting at the WTA level, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, Boulter has won all three of their previous matches at lower levels.
Hailey Baptiste vs Katie Boulter odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Hailey Baptiste vs Katie Boulter prediction
Baptiste had never tallied double digit wins at the WTA level prior to this year, and she now has a 21-16 record this season. While she has taken her career to the next level, Boulter has regressed by a fair margin. She started the season ranked No. 23 and has dropped to No. 54 in the latest rankings. She has a 13-17 record this year.
Based on their performances this year, Baptiste is the clear favorite to win this encounter. However, Boulter has a 3-0 edge in their rivalry, albeit in qualifying and Challenger matches. A lot has changed in the lead-up to their first duel at the WTA level.
Boulter is familiar with Baptiste's game, and has dealt with her younger rival effectively in the past. However, the American has improved tremendously this year, and based on her progress, she should be able to take down the Brit.
Pick: Hailey Baptiste to win in three sets.