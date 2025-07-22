"It's sick" - Venus Williams and Hailey Baptiste fangirl over NBA superstar Kevin Durant after his surprise visit at Citi DC Open to cheer them on

After securing a stellar win over Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue in the first round of the Citi Open, Venus Williams and Hailey Baptiste were excited over Kevin Durant casually walking in during their match. The duo advanced to the next round of the tournament, defeating their opponents in 6-3, 6-1, and candidly shared the conversation they had after noticing the NBA legend's presence.

The wildcard duo consisted of 23-year-old rising star Baptiste, alongside the 14-time Grand Slam doubles champion Williams. The John A. Harris Grandstand was full to the brim with fans joining in to see the stars in action on July 21. Durant also came along to cheer on the duo.

During their post-match press conference, Williams and Baptiste expressed what they felt as they noticed 'KD' in the stands.

Williams: Yeah, I mean we were so focused and after the match I was like, 'Did you see Kevin Durant just walk in?' and she's like 'yeah.'

Baptiste: I heard the crowd started screaming, KD, KD. I was, like, ‘I'm not even going to look over right now. Let me just focus on this next return’. I mean it's sick that he came to support us and it was really cool.

Williams: That's actually I think when you started playing better. I was, like, ‘I want to show KD what I can do. Hit the ball to me’. They hit every ball to you. I was, like, ‘Okay, whatever. However we win is fine’.

Venus Williams secured her first match win since 2023 at the tournament. She is making a comeback from a long hiatus in her pro career.

Venus Williams on her sister Serena Williams' retirement

Venus and Serena Williams at an event - Image Source: Getty

During another press conference at the Citi Open, Venus Williams said that she took some time to digest the information when she heard that her sister and tennis legend Serena Williams was retiring from tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam champion stepped away from the sport in 2022 by announcing her parting via a Vogue article.

When Venus Williams came to know this, her reaction emulated the emotions of fans across the globe.

"I'm her biggest fan. I never wanted her to retire. It took me time to come to terms with it. She could take 6 months off & she clocks it clean. You can't teach that kind of talent," she said in the press conference.

However, a few days back, the duo practiced together, where Serena Williams was seen channeling her old skills on the court.

