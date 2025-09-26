China Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Yue Yuan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (WC) Yue Yuan
Date: September 27, 2025
Tournament: China Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Iga Swiatek vs Yue Yuan preview
Top seed Iga Swiatek will face off against home wildcard Yue Yuan in the second round of the 2025 China Open in Beijing on Saturday, September 27.
Swiatek began the season slowly but quickly regained her form with the start of the grasscourt swing, reaching the final in Bad Homburg and going on to win Wimbledon. Despite the early lull, her consistency throughout the year has been impressive.
The Pole then claimed the title at the Cincinnati Open before a disappointing quarterfinal exit at the US Open, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova. She kicked off her Asian hardcourt swing in Seoul, winning the Korea Open, and has arrived in Beijing on a high note.
Meanwhile, Yue Yuan has had a relatively quiet season, with limited impact on the main tour, holding an 8-4 win-loss record. She spent most of her year competing on the Challenger circuit.
The Chinese received a wildcard to compete in Beijing and began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Yulia Putintseva. The victory should give her plenty of confidence heading into her clash with Swiatek.
Iga Swiatek vs Yue Yuan head-to-head
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two, leaving their head-to-head record at 0-0.
Iga Swiatek vs Yue Yuan odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Iga Swiatek vs Yue Yuan prediction
Swiatek kicks off her China Open campaign with a second-round clash against China’s Yue Yuan, and on paper, the top seed looks firmly in control.
Swiatek’s heavy topspin, precise movement, and ability to transition seamlessly from defense to offense make her a formidable opponent, particularly in early rounds. If she finds her rhythm early, she can dictate rallies and keep the match firmly on her terms.
Yue will aim to extend points and stay patient, but facing the six-time Grand Slam champion in full flow is a daunting challenge. Unless Swiatek struggles with timing or has an off day, it’s hard to see her being seriously tested here.
If the Pole serves well and keeps her unforced errors low, she should advance to the third round with relative ease.
Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets