China Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips

Match details

Fixture: (6) Jasmine Paolini vs (3) Amanda Anisimova

Date: October 2, 2025

Tournament: China Open

Round: Quartefinal

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jasmine Paolini vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Jasmine Paolini and Amanda Anisimova, two players who have made it to back-to-back Slam finals in the last two seasons, will lock horns for a spot in the 2025 China Open semifinal.

Anisimova, the third seed at this year’s tournament, is in the middle of a career-best season. Not only has she made Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, but also lifted her first WTA 1000 trophy in Doha. She now sits at a career-best ranking of No. 4 and boasts of a 42-16 win-loss record.

The American’s biggest challenge in Beijing came in her last match when she needed three sets to get the better of Karolina Muchova. She had earlier beaten Zhang Shuai and Katie Boulter in straight sets.

Paolini is yet to drop a set at this tournament. (Source: Getty)

Paolini, on the other hand, has put together an impressive sophomore season after her breakthrough last year. Wimbledon and French Open finals in 2024 catapulted her into the top-10 and she has lived up to the billing with a second WTA 1000 title in Rome and another final in Cincinnati.

In Beijing, the Italian has not dropped a set against Marie Bouzkova, Sofia Kenin and Anastasija Sevastova. With her Billie Jean King Cup heroics she is now on a six-match winning streak. Her overall win-loss record for the season stands at 38-15.

Jasmine Paolini vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Anisimova leads Paolini in their current head-to-had with a margin of 1-0. The two, however, last played over four years ago with the American winning in straight sets on the claycourts of Rome.

Jasmine Paolini vs Amanda Anisimova odds

(Odds to be updated)

Jasmine Paolini vs Amanda Anisimova betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Jasmine Paolini to win

Tip 2: Both players to win a set

Tip 3: More than 25 games

Jasmine Paolini vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Anisimova has won nine of her last 10 matches. (Source: Getty)

Both Jasmine Paolini and Amanda Anisimova come into the contest in great form. While the former is on a six-match winning streak, the latter has won nine of her last 10 matches.

Anisimova’s big serve and groundstrokes have had varying degrees of success in Beijing. She peaked on serve in her match against Zhang Shuai, winning 83% points behind the first delivery but the figure dropping to 63% against Karolina Muchova.

Paolini will need to watch out for all the opportunities that come her way. She has been effective on return, breaking her opponents 15 times in three matches.

The match pitted Anisimova power-packed against Paolini’s defensive prowess. The Italian has the game needed to frustrate her opponent into overpressing, but she will need to blend in her own aggression into it. She can deal a lot of damage from the back, especially with her forehand. And if her current form is any indicator, she could pull one back against Anisimova in this one.

Prediction: Paolini in three sets

