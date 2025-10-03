China Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jessica Pegula vs (26) Linda Noskova

Date: October 4, 2025

Tournament: China Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova preview

Jessica Pegula at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula will take on Linda Noskova in the semifinals of the China Open 2025.

Following a first-round bye, Pegula's run in Beijing commenced with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 win over Ajla Tomljanovic. She saved three match points against 30th seed Emma Raducanu in the third round, and needed three sets to beat 23rd seed Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round as well. She was up against fellow American and 16th seed Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals.

The first set slipped out of Pegula's grasp despite being in total control of the proceedings at one point. She blew six set points as Navarro managed to force a tie-break from a break down twice, coming out on top in it as well to take the lead. However, the 31-year-old took control of the reins for the remainder of the match, dropping only three more games for a 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-1 comeback win.

Noskova received a bye into the second round, where she beat home hope Wang Xiyu 6-3, 6-2. A mid-match retirement from seventh seed Zheng Qinwen put her in the fourth round. She beat Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-4 to book a quarterfinal date with Sonay Kartal.

While Kartal leveled the score to 3-3 in the first set after going down a break, Noskova swept the next three games to capture the opener. The Czech overcame a 3-1 deficit in the second set to score a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Their rivalry is tied at 1-1. Pegula won their previous encounter at the Bad Homburg Open 2025 in three sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -185 +1.5 (-475)

Over 21.5 (-130)

Linda Noskova +140 -1.5 (+275)

Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Pegula has been tested time and time again in Beijing, and it was no different against Navarro in the previous round. However, she notched her fourth consecutive three-set win of the tournament to reach her second WTA 1000 semifinal of the season and her first at the China Open. She struck 33 winners against 34 unforced errors in the previous round.

Noskova's win over Kartal pushed her into her maiden WTA 1000 semifinal. She will also make her debut in the top 20 of the WTA rankings as a result. She will fancy her chances against Pegula in the next round. She beat the American in straight sets when they crossed paths for the very first time in Dubai earlier this year.

Pegula had her revenge by defeating Noskova in three sets en route to the Bad Homburg Open title. The Czech's ability to hit winners either cross court or down the line with ease when she's on song makes her a huge threat. However, against a consistent shotmaker like Pegula, she will need to keep her own level intact until the very end.

Even a slight dip could prove to be a fatal mistake. Give Pegula an inch, and she will take up the entire room. Her run of three-set wins this week has proven just that. This could be a fight to the finish but the American's experience at this stage should help her prevail in the end.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in three sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova betting tips

Tip 1: Jessica Pegula to win.

Tip 2: Players will split the first two sets.

Tip 3: The match will feature at least 28 games.

