China Open 2025: Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (26) Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal

Date: October 3, 2025

Tournament: 2025 China Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal preview

In Picture: Noskova in action (Getty)

One of the quarterfinals at the 2025 China Open will be contested between 26th-seeded Linda Noskova and Sonay Kartal.

Ad

Trending

Noskova has a 32-22 win-loss record in 2025, with her best result being a runner-up finish in Prague, where she lost to compatriot Marie Boukzova. while the Czech player's other notable hard-court results include a semifinal finish at the Abu Dhabi Open (lost to Ashlyn Krueger) and a quarterfinal finish in Dubai (lost to Clara Tauson).

Noskova began her China Open campaign with a first-round bye, following which she won 6-3, 6-2 against local favorite Wang Xiyu in the second round, and then got a victory via retirement against seventh-seeded Zheng Qinwen in the third round, before winning 6-2, 6-4 against Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round.

Ad

Reaching the quarterfinal in Beijing is the best result for Sonay Kartal in 2025, with the British player's previous best outings being fourth-round finishes at Indian Wells and Wimbledon, with her not making past the first round at any of the hard-court events except the BNP Paribas Open.

Kartal began her China Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Alycia Parks in the first round, and then won 6-3, 6-0 against 14th-seeded Daria Kasatkina in the second round, before winning 6-3, 6-2 against Maya Joint in the third round, and then winning 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 against fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round.

Ad

Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal head-to-head

Noskova has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Kartal, having won the only match 6-4, 6-2 at the 2025 Italian Open.

Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Linda Noskova -190 -1.5 (+120) Over 21.5 (-130) Sonay Kartal +145 +1.5 (-175) Under 21.5 (-110)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal prediction

Noskova has a 65 percent win rate on hard courts, winning one title from four finals on the surface, with her only victory coming at the 2024 Monterrey Open, where she won against Lulu Sun in the final.

Kartal's only WTA title is on a hard court, as she won the 2024 Jasmin Open with a win over Rebecca Sramkova in the final, and the Brit has also won 12 hard-court titles on the ITF Tour.

Ad

Noskova is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as she is the 26th seed and has a winning record against Kartal.

Pick- Noskova to win in three sets

Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal betting tips

Tip 1: Result- Noskova to win

Tip 2: Each player to win one set

Tip 3: Match to have a minimum of 22 games

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More