China Open 2025: Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (26) Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal
Date: October 3, 2025
Tournament: 2025 China Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal preview
One of the quarterfinals at the 2025 China Open will be contested between 26th-seeded Linda Noskova and Sonay Kartal.
Noskova has a 32-22 win-loss record in 2025, with her best result being a runner-up finish in Prague, where she lost to compatriot Marie Boukzova. while the Czech player's other notable hard-court results include a semifinal finish at the Abu Dhabi Open (lost to Ashlyn Krueger) and a quarterfinal finish in Dubai (lost to Clara Tauson).
Noskova began her China Open campaign with a first-round bye, following which she won 6-3, 6-2 against local favorite Wang Xiyu in the second round, and then got a victory via retirement against seventh-seeded Zheng Qinwen in the third round, before winning 6-2, 6-4 against Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round.
Reaching the quarterfinal in Beijing is the best result for Sonay Kartal in 2025, with the British player's previous best outings being fourth-round finishes at Indian Wells and Wimbledon, with her not making past the first round at any of the hard-court events except the BNP Paribas Open.
Kartal began her China Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Alycia Parks in the first round, and then won 6-3, 6-0 against 14th-seeded Daria Kasatkina in the second round, before winning 6-3, 6-2 against Maya Joint in the third round, and then winning 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 against fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round.
Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal head-to-head
Noskova has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Kartal, having won the only match 6-4, 6-2 at the 2025 Italian Open.
Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal prediction
Noskova has a 65 percent win rate on hard courts, winning one title from four finals on the surface, with her only victory coming at the 2024 Monterrey Open, where she won against Lulu Sun in the final.
Kartal's only WTA title is on a hard court, as she won the 2024 Jasmin Open with a win over Rebecca Sramkova in the final, and the Brit has also won 12 hard-court titles on the ITF Tour.
Noskova is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as she is the 26th seed and has a winning record against Kartal.
Pick- Noskova to win in three sets
Linda Noskova vs Sonay Kartal betting tips
Tip 1: Result- Noskova to win
Tip 2: Each player to win one set
Tip 3: Match to have a minimum of 22 games