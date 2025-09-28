China Open 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Mirra Andreeva vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Date: September 29, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mirra Andreeva vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview

Andreeva at the 2025 China Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the third round of the China Open.

Andreeva has had another amazing season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Indian Wells and Dubai, she reached the quarterfinals in Paris and Wimbledon. The Russian also participated in the US Open, but lost to Taylor Townsend in the third round.

Andreeva started her campaign in Beijing with a solid win against Zhu Lin. She defeated the Chinese wildcard in the second round, 6-2, 6-2. The fourth seed served well and won 88% of her first serve points in the last round.

Bouzas Maneiro at the 2025 China Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has had a propitious season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Rouen and Rabat, she reached the last eight in Montreal and the last 16 in Cincinnati. The Spaniard also participated in the US Open, but lost to Donna Vekic in three sets.

Bouzas Maneiro started her campaign in Beijing by breezing past Jacqueline Cristian and Dayana Yastremska in the first two rounds. She defeated the Ukrainian Yastremska in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4. The 23-year-old has yet to drop a set in Beijing.

Mirra Andreeva vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Mirra Andreeva vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva -450 -5.5(+100) Over 19.5(-115) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro +350 +5.5(-121) Under 19.5(-110)

All odds are sourced by OddChecker.

Mirra Andreeva vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction

After a brilliant start to the season, Andreeva couldn't maintain her level on clay and grass. She still has a lot to learn from her experiences and will wish to be more composed on tour. The Russian likes to play a patient brand of tennis and relies on her heavy groundstrokes off both wings.

On the other hand, Bouzas Maneiro has registered some big results this year. She's edged past two formidable players so far, but needs to keep a check on her errors. The Spaniard has committed seven double faults in the first two rounds.

Maneiro will know there's very little room for error against a player like Andreeva. The Russian will be desperate to end the season on a high and is most likely to solve this round.

Pick: Andreeva to win in straight sets.

