China Open 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Sonay Kartal preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Fixture: (4) Mirra Andreeva vs Sonay Kartal

Date: October 1, 2025

Tournament: China Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mirra Andreeva vs Sonay Kartal preview

Mirra Andreeva at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fourth seed Mirra Andreeva will lock horns with Sonay Kartal in the fourth round of the China Open 2025.

Following a first-round bye, Andreeva kicked off her run in Beijing with a 6-2, 6-2 win over home hope Zhu Lin. She was up against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the third round. The Russian was off to a slow start, going down a break at the start of the first set.

However, Andreeva didn't remain on the backfoot for too long, breaking back to level the proceedings. She snagged another break in the 10th game of the set to take it. The second set wasn't as competitive, with the 18-year-old going on a five-game run to win the match 6-4, 6-1.

Kartal beat Alycia Parks 6-3, 6-2 in the first round, and followed it up with a 6-3, 6-0 win over 14th seed Daria Kasatkina. She took on Maya Joint for a spot in the fourth round. The Brit was quick off the blocks, racing to a 4-0 lead in the opening set.

Joint got on the scoreboard with a break of serve to make it 4-1, only for Kartal to break back immediately to go 5-1 up. However, the latter failed to serve out the set on her first go. She didn't falter once again, closing the set on her second attempt. She outplayed her younger rival in the second set with ease, breaking her serve twice for a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Mirra Andreeva vs Sonay Kartal head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Mirra Andreeva vs Sonay Kartal odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva -450 +1.5 (-1400) Over 19.5 (-140) Sonay Kartal +320 -1.5 (+550) Under 19.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mirra Andreeva vs Sonay Kartal prediction

Sonay Kartal at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both have played some solid tennis so far in Beijing, with neither of them dropping a set en route to the fourth round. Kartal has matched her best showing at the WTA 1000 level by making it this far, previously reaching this stage at the Indian Wells Open earlier this year.

Andreeva won a couple of WTA 1000 titles earlier in the season. She made the quarterfinals of the China Open a year ago, and will now aim to do the same once again. She has a 40-13 record this year, having more than twice as many wins as Kartal, who has 17 wins under her belt.

Kartal is yet to prove herself against the best in the game, losing both of her previous matches against top 10 players without putting up a fight. Andreeva seems to be rounding into form after a brief lull, and should be able to edge past the Brit based on her results.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in straight sets.

Mirra Andreeva vs Sonay Kartal betting tips

Tip 1: Match will feature at least one tie-break.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 19 games.

