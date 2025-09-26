China Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Naomi Osaka vs (Q) Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Date: September 27, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Osaka is enjoying deserved resurgence this year | Image Source: Getty

12th-seeded Naomi Osaka will face Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of the 2025 China Open on Saturday (September 27).

Osaka won the WTA 500 tournament in Beijing six years ago when she was ranked inside the women's top 4. The Japanese's career has changed drastically since then; not only did she become a mother in 2023, but she has also endured many ups and downs. After coming back from her maternity break unranked, the former World No. 1 has worked hard to get to as high as 14th in the singles rankings - thanks to her semifinal run at the US Open earlier this month.

Having received a first-round Bye at this year's China Open, the 27-year-old will face former World No. 29 Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who had to qualify for the main draw in Beijing due to her low ranking. The Belarusian made the most of the opportunity earlier on Thursday (September 25), beating Monaco's Janice Tjen 6-7(1), 7-5, 6-1 to reach the second round of the hardcourt tournament.

Naomi Osaka vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

Osaka leads Sasnovich by a large margin of 4-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Japanese has defeated the Belarusian convincingly in all three of their hardcourt encounters at the 2019 Cincinnati Open, the 2018 US Open, and the 2016 Pan Pacific Open.

Naomi Osaka vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Naomi Osaka -1000 -1.5 (-275) Over 18.5 (-130) Aliaksandra Sasnovich +550 +1.5 (+180) Under 18.5 (-110)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Naomi Osaka vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Aliaksandra Sasnovich hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Osaka's baseline game has been firing on all fronts lately. The World No. 14's cross-court forehand, which has the ability to overpower most WTA players, remains her biggest weapon. She has also been serving well in 2025, making her one of the outside favorites to win the 2025 China Open.

Sasnovich, meanwhile, mostly plays on the Challenger and WTT circuit these days, with the World No. 130's best years being behind her at the age of 31. While she can still offer plenty of resistance to Osaka during shorter rallies, it is the latter who is the much favorable player to win the longer their match goes.

Pick: Osaka to win in straight sets.

