China Open 2025: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential Coco Gauff-Elena Rybakina QF, Iga Swiatek-Mirra Andreeva SF

The 2025 China Open will host some of the biggest names in women's tennis this week. The hard-court event is a part of the WTA 1000 series on tour.

Ad

World No. 3 Coco Gauff is the defending champion in Beijing. She defeated Karolina Muchova in straight sets to clinch the title last year.

Iga Swiatek will be the top seed at the 2025 China Open. The Pole will enter the event after a resilient title-triumph in Seoul last week.

Eight Chinese players have received a wild-card entry in Beijing. Apart from them, local favourite Zheng Qinwen will also mark her first appearance since early July on tour.

Ad

Trending

With 1000 points on offer at the 2025 China Open, let's analyze the draw and line-up this week.

1) First Quarter: Iga Swiatek faces an uphill battle with Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka in her half

Swiatek is the top seed in the China Open this year - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek revived her season by winning the Wimbledon Championships in July. She continued her purple patch by claiming the honors in Cincinnati and Seoul.

Ad

The Pole will begin her campaing in Beijing against Yuan Yue or Yulia Putintseva in the second round. She is most likely to face a tricky challenge by Emma Navarro in the fourth.

If Swiatek manages to win these rounds, Naomi Osaka or Jessica Pegula could be waiting to test her in the quarterfinals. All three players reached the semifinals in New York, which highlights the intensity of this round.

Swiatek's most likely opponents in the semifinals could be Mirra Andreeva or Clara Tauson. Considering the clincal form in the last few months, she has a fair shot at solving these bouts.

Ad

Expected Quarterfinal: Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka

Dark Horse: Emma Raducanu

2) Second Quarter: Mirra Andreeva benefits the most with no top five player en route to the semifinal

Andreeva enjoys a training session at the 2025 China Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva, Clara Tauson and Zheng Qinwen are the star performers in the second quarter of the women's draw.

Ad

Andreeva has lacked some firepower in the last few weeks. She will enter Beijing after a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon and a third round exit in New York.

Qinwen, on the other hand, will play her first match on tour after almost three months. She might need some time to regain her confidence and won't be a significant threat in the main draw.

Apart from these two, Clara Tauson, Maya Joint and Linda Noskova will also challenge for the quartefinal spots. Joint recently reached the semifinals in Seoul, but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Ad

Considering the quality the possess, Andreeva is surely among the favorites to secure her quartefinal spot. She faces no top-10 opponent en route to the fourth round and should be able to make a deep run at the China Open.

Expected Quarterfinal: Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson

Dark Horse: Victoria Mboko

3) Third Quarter: Jasmine Paolini and Amanda Anisimova among favorites to battle in the quaterfinals of the China Open

Next up, Jasmine Paolini and Amanda Anismova have been named in the third quarter of the China Open draw.

Ad

Paolini capped off a flawless campaign for Italy in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals last week. She remained unbeaten throughout the event and humbled the likes of Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula.

The Italian will face stiff competition from US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova in Beijing. If she manages to get past Elina Svitolina and Paula Badosa, she is most likely to face the American in the last eight.

While Anisimova is known for her powerful presence on the court, Paolini could still make this an interesting bout. Her impeccable form and mometim is likely to see her throgh to the semifinals of the China Open.

Ad

Expected Quarterfinal: Jasmine Paolini vs Amanda Anisimova

Dark Horse: Karolina Muchova

4) Fourth Quarter: Coco Gauff lands Ekaterina Alexandrova, Elena Rybakina and Iva Jovic in her half

Gauff during a training session at the 2025 China Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina willl be a part of the fourth quarter of the women's draw.

Ad

Gauff and Rybakina will enter Beijing after ordinary runs in New York. Both players were eliminated in the fourth round.

The American will start her campaign against Kamilla Rakhimova or Lucia Bronzetti in the second round. She is most likely to face Belinda Bencic or Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth.

Rybakina, on the other hand, faces a tough challenge against Laura Siegemund in the second and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth. If she manages to win these rounds, Gauff could waiting in line in the qaurterfinals.

Ad

While Gauff has shown vulnerability in the last few weeks, Rybakina seems due a solid result for her promising form. The Kazakh is most likely to win the fourth quarter of the China Open draw.

Expected Quarterfinal: Coco Gauff vs Elena Rybakina

Dark Horse: Belinda Bencic

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More