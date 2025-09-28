China Open 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Zheng Qinwen vs (26) Linda Noskova

Date: September 29, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Zheng Qinwen vs Linda Noskova preview

Zheng Qinwen hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Seventh-seeded Zheng Qinwen will face 26th-seeded Linda Noskova in the third round of the 2025 China Open on Sunday (September 28).

Trending

Before this week, Qinwen had been out of action for nearly three months due to a serious shoulder injury that required surgery. The World No. 9 had seemingly healed from her physical niggles and made her comeback at the China Open, where she reached the semifinals last year.

Having received a first-round Bye in Beijing, the 22-year-old began her campaign in convincing fashion as she dominated Colombian qualifier Emiliana Arango 6-3, 6-2 to get through to the third round. She will next face World No. 27 Noskova, who is playing the WTA 500 tournament for the first time in two years after withdrawing at the last minute in 2024 due to personal reasons.

Although her year-to-date win/loss record of 30-22 may not look that impressive on paper, the Czech youngster has done well for herself by recording six quarterfinal or deeper appearances at WTA Tour events this year. The 20-year-old also received a first-round Bye before she booked her place in the Round of 32 by virtue of a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of local favorite Wang Xiyu.

Zheng Qinwen vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Qinwen leads Noskova 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Chinese defeated the Czech in their lone tour-level clash at last year's Italian Open.

Zheng Qinwen vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Linda Noskova +100 +1.5 (-250) Over 22.5 (-115) Zheng Qinwen -130 -1.5 (+165) Under 22.5 (-125)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Zheng Qinwen vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Qinwen showed no signs of rust during her second-round win at the China Open, winning 71.7% of her first and second-serve points while also breaking serve five times. The seventh seed is one of the best shotmakers on the WTA Tour currently. But despite towering at 5'10, her first serve is still relatively underwhelming, which will be an area that Noskova will look to take advantage of.

The 26th seed is also an aggressive player from the back of the court, with her timing on the ball being the biggest weapon in her arsenal. While she doesn't have a big serve herself, her ability to keep her opponents on their toes during her return games is commendable.

The keys to winning this close match-up for both players will be to not play predictable patterns during rallies and try to offset rhythm during backhand cross-court rallies. While Qinwen is the favorite to go through on paper, Noskova may benefit from the local star's lack of match practice over the last few months.

Pick: Noskova to win in three sets.

