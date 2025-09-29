China Open today's prediction: Women's singles matches ft. Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic, McCartney Kessler vs Eva Lys | 30 September 2025

The China Open is a part of the WTA 1000 series on the women's tour. The first few days of the event have presented some remarkable tennis so far.

Emma Raducanu once again failed to convert match points during her third-round encounter against Jessica Pegula. The American outlasted her in three sets, 3-6, 7-6(11), 6-0.

Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova and Paula Badosa were forced to retire in the third-round due to injury concerns. Badosa made her first appearance post Wimbledon on the main tour.

With the action starting to heat up in the China Open, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Tuesday:

1) Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic

Bencic at the 2025 China Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

First up, Coco Gauff will take on Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of the China Open.

Gauff has had a season filled with ups and downs. After a title-winning run in Paris, she reached the last eight in Cincinnati and the fourth-round in New York. The American outfoxed Kamilla Rakhimova and Leylah Fernandez in the initial few rounds.

Meanwhile, Belinda Bencic was two wins away from capturing her maiden title in Wimbledon. The Swiss entered Beijing after a disappointing run in New York, but made amends by defeating Katie Volynets and Priscilla Hon in the last few rounds.

Both players will have a fair idea of what to expect in this round. Considering their record in Asia and match fitness at the moment, Gauff should be able to take this down.

Predicted Winner: Coco Gauff

2) Karolina Muchova vs Amanda Anisimova

Muchova at the 2025 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up, Kaolina Muchova will take on Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.

Muchova has had a frustrating season this year. She entered Beijing after a first-round exit in Wimbledon and a quarterfinal finish in New York. The Czech started her campaign by defeating Sorana Cirstea and Paula Badosa in the initial few rounds.

On the other hand, Amanda Anisimova has had a fabulous season so far. Apart from a title-winning run in Doha, she reached the finals in Wimbledon and New York. The American started her campaign by breezing past Katie Boulter and Zhang Shuai in the initial few rounds.

Anisimova is force to be reckoned with this year. She'll be up against a resilient contender, but should be able to power through to the quaterfinals.

Predicted Winner: Amanda Anisimova

3) Jasmine Paolini vs Marie Bouzkova

Paolini at the 2025 China Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Next up, Jasmine Paolini will take on Marie Bouzkova in the fourth round.

Paolini will feel gutted to miss out on the Majors this year. She's had a remarkable season so far, amassing title-winning runs in Rome and the BJK Cup Finals. The Italian started her campaign in China Open with confident wins over Anastasija Sevastova and Sofia Kenin.

Meanwhile, Marie Bouzkova had a promising season so far. After a title-winning run in Prague, she reached the semifinals in Monterrey and the first round in New York. The Czech started her campaign by defeating Magda Linette and Veronika Kudermetova in the initial few rounds.

Bouzkova deserves credit for her constant efforts this year. However, dealing with Paolini will be a tough ask in the fourth round. The in-form Italian is most likely to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Jasmine Paolini

4) McCartney Kessler vs Eva Lys

Kessler at the 2025 China Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Lastly, McCartney Kessler will take on Eva Lys in the fourth round.

Kessler silenced her critics with title-winning runs in Hobart and Nottingham this year. The American entered Beijing after an early exit in New York and defeated Han Shi in the first round. She then brushed aside Elise Mertens and Barbora Krejcikova en route to the last 16 in Beijing.

Lys, meanwhile, has registered some statement wins in 2025. After a fourth-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the quarterfinals in Cleveland and the second round in New York. The German outclassed Iva Jovic and Elena Rybakina in the initial few rounds.

Both players have had an optimistic season so far. Kessler's clinical nature and consistent results will give her a slight edge in this round. She should be able to enter the last eight of the China Open this year.

Predicted Winner: McCartney Kessler

