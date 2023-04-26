Chris Evert has extended her support to Emma Raducanu for her shallow responses to the British media, stating that all players are bound to have an off day with the press at some point in their careers.

During a recent press conference ahead of the Madrid Open, Raducanu was repeatedly questioned about the possibility of facing fellow Brit Jodie Anna Burrage at the WTA 1000 event.

Raducanu barely strung a sentence together in her responses. The press conference with the former US Open champion got so sticky that WTA officials eventually had to shut down further questions.

Taking to Twitter, Evert backed Emma Raducanu and urged the media not to make a huge fret on the issue.

"In her defense, every one of us has had a day, or a press conference like this… don’t make it such a big deal…," her tweet read.

Evert acknowledges that emotional vulnerabilities can get the better of players at times.

However, in a recent interview with Eurosport, the American clearly took a stand against violent outbursts among players on the court, asserting that such behavior should be addressed.

"I'm not making any judgements on the players, but it's an area of concern: why are players losing control and breaking racquets and putting others in harm's way?," she said.

"Why are they breaking down on the court emotionally? It's something that needs to be addressed. It's something that needs to be talked about. Tennis is a sport and it's not life," the former World No. 1 added.

Raducanu commenced her clay season at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round, 6-2, 6-1. The Brit is expected to drop points as a consequence, having reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event last time around.

Raducanu is also at risk of leaving the WTA top 100 if she fails to register two wins in Madrid.

Emma Raducanu to face Viktoriya Tomova in Madrid Open 1R

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Emma Raducanu will face Viktoriya Tomova in the first round of the 2023 Madrid Open on Wednesday (April 26). This will be their second meeting on tour.

Raducanu squared off against Tomova at the ITF W25 Sunderland in 2020, where she lost to the Bulgarian 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Tomova earned qualification to the main draw in Madrid following wins over Leyre Romero Gormaz and Clara Burel in the qualifiers.

The winner on Wednesday will face World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the next round.

