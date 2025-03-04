Serena Williams once spoke highly of Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova developing an incredible friendship despite their fierce rivalry during their playing days. Williams compared her own relationship with Victoria Azarenka to the legendary duo's long-lasting bond.

Williams entered the 2013 Western & Southern Open as the top seed and delivered an impressive campaign, triumphing over the likes of Eugenie Bouchard, Simona Halep, and Li Na to reach the final. In the blockbuster title clash, No. 2 seed Victoria Azarenka then snapped the American's 14-match win streak with a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(6) victory.

Serena Williams seemed upbeat despite her loss, laughing with Azarenka during the trophy presentation. When asked about the lighthearted moment in her post-match press conference, the American admitted that she was delighted to have formed a close friendship with a rival.

Williams fondly recalled witnessing the endearing bond between Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon and recounted Evert's humorous remark that their friendship had outlasted all three of her marriages.

"It's nice. It's different. I was watching Martina Navratilova in the ceremony at Wimbledon and Chris Evert, sitting by each other, and to see the relationship, it was really cool to see how they were laughing and they just were friends, and Chris even made a statement how she said Martina was her friend longer than any of her husbands," Williams said.

The American also admired how the pair's connection had remained strong over the years, forged by them usually being the last two players standing at tournaments.

"So it was really funny, and I just thought, that's so like fun. I thought it was a great relationship how, you know, they had ups and downs, they said, in their relationship, but they also were always the last two in the locker room at the end of the week," she added.

Serena Williams further revealed that her relationship with Victoria Azarenka had evolved in a similar manner.

Serena Williams on being a 'big fan' of Victoria Azarenka: "I think she's the ultimate competitor on the court and just really nice"

During the same press conference, Serena Williams opened up about relating to Victoria Azarenka due to their shared animalistic competitive spirit. However, the American disclosed that their rivalry blossomed into a friendship afterwards.

"So it's happening more and more with me and Vika with being kind of the last two at the end of the week and stuff like that. Again, it's just she's so competitive on the court, like an animal, and I'm the same exact way, like my dad described me as a pitbull," Serena Williams said.

"But the second we get off the court, it's like we just leave absolutely everything on the court, and off the court we realize that it is what it is," she added.

Williams also stated that she was a "big fan" of Azarenka, gushing over the Belarusian's intense personality on the court and friendly nature off it.

"Well, I'm a big Victoria fan. Whenever I'm not at a tournament, I root for her. For me, I think she's just the ultimate competitor on the court and just really nice," she said.

Despite their friendship, Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka developed a fierce rivalry on tour, with the American enjoying an 18-5 winning record.

