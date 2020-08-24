Cincinnati 2020: Amanda Anisimova vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Match: Amanda Anisimova vs Jessica Pegul

Date: 24 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST

Amanda Anisimova vs Jessica Pegula preview

In a battle of the compatriots, Amanda Anisimova will take on Jessica Pegula in the second round of the 2020 Western & Southern Open.

Jessica Pegula seems to have overcome her early exit at the Top Seed Open in fine fashion, having defeated its champion - Jennifer Brady - in the first round. Not many experts had given Pegula a chance against the in-form Brady, and yet she came through in two tight sets 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova on the other hand faced another American in her first-round - Alison Riske - whom she beat by the scoreline of 6-3, 6-3. Anisimova did not allow her opponent to get a foothold in the match as she displayed a very measured yet attacking brand of tennis.

The higher-ranked Riske struggled to deal with Anisimova’s exceptional power and ability to switch up play at will.

Jessica Pegula also did exceptionally well to stifle Jennifer Brady’s natural game by employing great variety in her shots, especially on the backhand wing. But the critical factor was that Pegula did better on the crucial points, demonstrating remarkable composure when it mattered the most.

Jessica Pegula

Anisimova and Pegula would be raring to go against each other on a surface they both enjoy playing on. The faster courts of this year will aid the game of the two compatriots, who like to hit the ball flat and fast.

This promises to be mouthwatering clash, and we can expect a barrage of winners from the racquets of both Anisimova and Pegula.

Amanda Anisimova vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

Amanda Anisimova is yet to play Jessica Pegula

The head-to-head between Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula is currently at 0-0. This will be their first ever meeting on the tour.

Amanda Anisimova vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula is an exceptionally sound player off both wings, but particularly enjoys her backhand. She makes excellent use of the slice to not only prolong rallies but also push her opponent out of position.

Amanda Anisimova on her part owns a lethal backhand too, which she used to great effect against Riske. Her tactical approach was also on point, as she kept creating space to hit winners into. The 18-year-old made terrific use of her serve and groundstrokes to leave Riske flat-footed throughout the match.

Pegula would be wary of this approach as she often uses it herself. For her, the key would be to hold serve efficiently - something that she struggled to do against Jennifer Brady.

Anisimova is not one to give too many chances, and Pegula could be left clutching at straws if her opponent takes a quick lead.

Prediction: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets.