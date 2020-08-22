Cincinnati 2020: Andy Murray vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Andy Murray marks his comeback to the tour with a Round 1 tie against America's Frances Tiafoe at the 2020 Western & Southern Open in New York.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who has been out of action all year due to recurring issues with his resurfaced hip, will be hoping to return to the circuit with a win. But Tiafoe on his part will also be looking for a strong start to his home season.

Andy Murray won the Cincinnati Masters in 2008 and 2011, with both titles coming at the expense of Novak Djokovic. Tiafoe's best result at the tournament, meanwhile, is a third round appearance in 2018.

The 22-year-old American has had a tough season so far, losing five of the seven ATP games he has played this year. However, he comes into this tournament with a win under his belt, having beaten Sam Querrey in straight sets at the DraftKings All-American Team Cup exhibition game in July.

Andy Murray vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Andy Murray and Frances Tiafoe haven't met on the tour so far; this will be their first match against each other. Tiafoe is currently No. 81 in the ATP rankings, while Murray is No. 129.

Andy Murray vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Frances Tiafoe has had a tough year so far

With Andy Murray having been absent from the tour since 2019 and Tiafoe having played his last ATP game in March, this is a tricky matchup to call.

Murray, who underwent a major hip resurfacing surgery early last year, has struggled to make a proper comeback since returning to the tour in July 2019. He did win a title in the fall, but decided against participating in the Australian Open at the start of 2020.

Many believe the forced COVID-19 break would have worked in Murray's favor, giving him the time and space to recover. It will be interesting to see how the former World No. 1 approaches this tournament, and how long it takes for him to find his best.

But if Murray's practice videos are anything to go buy, the 33-year-old looks in top form.

Frances Tiafoe, on the other hand, will be raring to go after a six-month hiatus. The young American was ranked as high as No. 29 in February last year, and he will be aiming to reach the top 30 once again this year.

Tiafoe would look to use his big forehand to counter Andy Murray's solid defence. The Scot's second serve, which has troubled him throughout his career, might also be vulnerable against the American's return.

But Murray should still be expected to pull through against the local favorite, thanks to his extensive experience and Tiafoe's struggles this year.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in three sets.

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Live telecast: India - Sony Ten 2 | USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Match timing: 3 pm EDT (12:30 am IST).