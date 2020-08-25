Cincinnati 2020: Naomi Osaka vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: (4/WC) Naomi Osaka vs (16) Dayana Yastremska

Date: 25 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: 3 pm EDT, 12:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Naomi Osaka vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Two of the game's brightest young stars will cross swords in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday, as World No. 10 Naomi Osaka meets the 25th-ranked Dayana Yastremska.

Despite having tasted title glory in Tokyo and Beijing last year, Osaka's fabulous end to the 2019 season didn't translate to a strong showing at the start of 2020. After her 14-match winning streak was snapped by Karolina Pliskova in the Brisbane semifinals, the Japanese lost two out of the next four matches she played - before the season came to a halt.

Understandably, the two-time Grand Slam champion felt nervous as she restarted her season in New York on Monday. It took her some time to get into the groove against an inspired Karolina Muchova, whom she edged 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2.

The 20-year-old Dayana Yastremska, meanwhile, had made a blistering start to 2020 with a runner-up appearance at Adelaide. And even though she couldn't build on that, Yastremska has been impressive since the resumption of the tour.

Dayana Yastremska

The Ukrainian has backed up her quarterfinal appearance in Palermo with a couple of grueling wins at the Western & Southern Open, exhibiting her tenacity and resilience to the fullest.

Naomi Osaka vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Naomi Osaka and Dayana Yastremska.

Although just two years older than the Ukrainian, Osaka has already accomplished a lot in her young career - with her two Major titles and World No. 1 ranking standing out. In other words, Osaka has more experience on her side when it comes to dealing with high-pressure matches.

Naomi Osaka vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Naomi Osaka fired 12 aces in her first match at Cincinnati

Having crossed the first hurdle in New York, Naomi Osaka would likely be in a much better frame of mind now. The former numero uno player looked more and more relaxed - and increasingly like her usual self - as her opening match progressed.

The Japanese fired 12 aces and 28 winners past Karolina Muchova, with the final two sets bearing witness to her famed power hitting. The confidence she would have gained from that performance will likely help her against a gritty Yastremska, who has come through in three sets against Venus Williams and Bernarda Pera.

The Ukrainian also seems to be dealing with an ankle injury, which gives an added advantage to Osaka in this face-off.

Prediction: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.