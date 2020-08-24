Cincinnati 2020: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova

Date: 24 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: WTA Premier 5

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,950,079

Match timing: 3 pm EDT, 12.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova preview

World No. 10 Naomi Osaka will be looking to get off to a winning start in the second round of the Western and Southern Open on Monday, against Karolina Muchova.

Osaka comes into the tournament on the back of an excellent finish to the 2019 season but an underwhelming start to 2020.

The Japanese was unbeaten from mid-September to mid-January on the tour, winning titles in Osaka and Beijing on the way. But after withdrawing from the WTA Finals in Shenzen, her winning streak came to an end in the Brisbane semifinals against Karolina Pliskova.

That was followed by a third-round defeat to teenage sensation Cori Gauff in the Australian Open, and another loss in the Fed Cup.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Osaka has been relatively quiet. She has played no exhibitions, and the match in New York will be her first in over six months.

Naomi Osaka's opponent, World No. 26 Karolina Muchova, is coming into the match on the back of an impressive straight-sets win over Ann Li in the first round.

Like Osaka, Muchova ended the 2019 season strongly, with a title win in Seoul followed by semifinal appearances at Moscow and the WTA Elite Trophy. This year, however, the Czech player hasn't made it past the second round in any of her tournament appearances.

After lockdowns eased, Muchova was able to get some tennis under her belt in her native country. She played the 'Livescore Cup' and the Czech Elite Cup before making the journey to New York, winning five out of her seven matches.

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Their meeting in the Western and Southern Open on Monday marks the first between the two players. Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova have never played each other on tour before this.

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Karolina Muchova at the Qatar Total Open 2020

Given the two players' rankings and previous history on the tour, Naomi Osaka should go into this match as the favorite. But Karolina Muchova would have gained plenty of confidence from her first round win, and she certainly has the edge in match sharpness.

Their contrasting styles - Naomi Osaka's measured power play and Karolina Muchova's all-court game - could create an entertaining matchup on Monday. Osaka should fancy her chances regardless, but Muchova has shown the world that her game can cause problems to anyone on the tour.

The Czech player has handled power players well previously, but to cause an upset on Monday the 24-yer-old will have to return very well, as she showed in her match against Li. To do so consistently against one of the best servers on tour right now, will be a whole new challenge.

Prediction: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.