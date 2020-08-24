Cincinnati 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open

Match details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis

Date: 24 August 2020

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2020

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Live telecast: India - Sony Ten 2 | USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Match timing: 5 pm EDT, 2.30 am IST

Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis preview

Novak Djokovic was in excellent form before the lockdown, having gone unbeaten on the tour with a 20-0 record to start 2020. However, he lost against Filip Krajinovic in the ill-fated Adria Tour earlier this year, and was unable to make the final of the Belgrade leg of the tournament.

The World No. 1 is known to be a slow starter after long breaks. That is why many believe he might find it slightly difficult to get into his groove on Monday, especially after the neck injury that forced him to pull out of doubles.

Ricardas Berankis, meanwhile, has had a decent start to his Cincinnati campaign. He lost the first set to Tommy Paul in the opening round, but dug in deep to claim a 6-7 6-4 7-5 victory.

It will be interesting to see how the World No. 72 plays against the top-ranked player in the world when they come face-to-face in the second round on Monday.

Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Ricardas Berankis have faced off on tour just once in the past, with Djokovic leading the head-to-head 1-0. The match was a US Open encounter back in 2013, and the Serb had little trouble in dusting off Berankis 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis prediction

Novak Djokovic might not be at his best on Monday

Ricardas Berankis has already had his career-best returns at Cincinnati this year, having won his two qualifying matches and subsequently the first round fixture. He will be high on confidence going up against Novak Djokovic, whose fitness levels are currently uncertain.

It's also worth noting that the Serb received a bye in the first round, which means he is far less battle-tested than Berankis.

This promises to be an entertaining clash between two players with solid baseline games and excellent court coverage. Berankis, who has never made it to the third round of a Masters 1000 tournament, will be pumped up to cause an upset.

Djokovic, however, should still be expected to come through. The World No. 1 has not been knocked out this early in Cincinnati since 2008, and will be raring to hit the ground running on his return.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets.