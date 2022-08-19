Cincinnati 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (9) Cameron Norrie.

Date: August 19, 2022.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Cincinnati, Ohio.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $6,280,880.

Match timing: Approx. 8:30 pm local time, 12:30 am GMT and 6 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sport18.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Western & Southern Open

Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz will take on World No. 11 Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Western & Southern Open on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Alcaraz defeated Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets to set up a third-round clash against Marin Cilic. The young Spaniard hit the ground running from the first point itself. He snagged a break in the opening game of the match and led 2-0 after a hold of his own.

Alcaraz soon stepped up to serve for the set at 5-4 and even held a couple of set points, but Cilic managed to break his serve to level the score. The set eventually went into a tie-break. The teenager led 4-0 and, despite some grit from his opponent, managed to win it and take the set.

The second set was fairly one-sided. Alcaraz claimed the first three games of the set. Cilic got on board with a hold of serve to make it 3-1, but the Spaniard ran away with the last three games of the match to win 7-6(4), 6-1. This was his 44th victory of the season.

defeats Marin Cilic 7-6, 6-1 for a spot in the quarter-finals



@CincyTennis | #CincyTennis Youngest quarter-finalist in Cincinnati since 2006 @carlosalcaraz defeats Marin Cilic 7-6, 6-1 for a spot in the quarter-finals Youngest quarter-finalist in Cincinnati since 2006 🔥@carlosalcaraz defeats Marin Cilic 7-6, 6-1 for a spot in the quarter-finals 🙌@CincyTennis | #CincyTennis https://t.co/G21qBy1naq

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Western & Southern Open

Cameron Norrie needed to dig deep as he scored a couple of tough three-set wins over Holger Rune and Andy Murray to reach the third round. He was up against young upstart Ben Shelton, who had stunned Casper Ruud in the previous round.

Norrie was in total control in the first set, breaking his opponent's serve thrice to clinch it. There was a minor hiccup in the fourth game where he faced a break point, but aside from that it was a flawless set from him. The Brit secured a break of serve at the start of the second set to go 2-0 up.

Shelton finally got on the board with a service hold, but Norrie won the next three game to extend his lead to 5-1. With the young American now serving to stay in the match, he saved a match point for a hold of serve.

Norrie closed out the match in the following game to win 6-0, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Norrie 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at this year's Madrid Open in three sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Carlos Alcaraz -350 +1.5 (-900) Over 21.5 (-150) Cameron Norrie +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 21.5 (+105)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Madrid Open

Norrie put up a commanding performance against Shelton. He'll need to step it up even further against Alcaraz, though, as he's yet to win a match against the Spaniard. The Brit has lost to him twice this year, though he did push him to three sets in their most recent encounter.

A brief slip-up from Alcaraz against Cilic allowed his opponent to get back into the match, but he raised his level to regain control of the proceedings. The teenager finished with 18 winners compared to 12 unforced errors.

The two will be familiar with each other's game by now. Norrie's counterpunching brand of tennis makes it quite difficult to hit through him. However, Alcaraz has managed to overcome that in their previous meetings. The teen doesn't just rely on big groundstrokes, but some timely drop shots and incredible defense to keep him in contention.

Alcaraz is the more in-form player, so the scales are tilted in his favor. Norrie is a challenging player to deal with, but expect the Spaniard to pass the test with flying colors.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.

