Cincinnati 2022: Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022

Date: August 19, 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Ohio, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Rogers Sportsnet, TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina preview

World No. 24 Madison Keys will lock horns with World No. 25 Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Friday.

Home favorite Keys is having a quality run in Cincinnati. She surpassed Yulia Putintseva and Jelena Ostapenko in the first two rounds and triumphed over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the WTA 1000.

wta @WTA



2019 champion



#CincyTennis Madison's MOMENT2019 champion @Madison_Keys records her first-ever victory over a World No.1, taking out Swiatek, 6-3, 6-4 on home soil! Madison's MOMENT ⭐️2019 champion 🇺🇸 @Madison_Keys records her first-ever victory over a World No.1, taking out Swiatek, 6-3, 6-4 on home soil!#CincyTennis https://t.co/GjrBHcXJe5

The American had an astounding start to 2022, winning the title at the Adelaide Internalional 2 by defeating compatriot Alison Riske 6-1, 6-2. She further reached the semifinals of the Australian Open but lost to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty 6-1, 6-3.

wta @WTA







#AdelaideTennis MADI WINS IN ADDIE @Madison_Keys clinches a 6th WTA title with victory over Riske at the Adelaide International 2! MADI WINS IN ADDIE 💥🇺🇸 @Madison_Keys clinches a 6th WTA title with victory over Riske at the Adelaide International 2!#AdelaideTennis https://t.co/3cW2w8Ja6K

The 27-year-old also made an appearance in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells, but apart from that, she has faced many preliminary stage defeats.

Slam champion Rybakina, meanwhile, is having a dream year. The 23-year-old won her first Grand Slam title at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. She outsmarted Tunisian Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the title clash.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



She beat Ons Jabeur in a gripping Wimbledon final.



More



#BBCTennis #Wimbledon Elena Rybakina has become the first Kazakhstan player to win a Grand Slam title!She beat Ons Jabeur in a gripping Wimbledon final.More Elena Rybakina has become the first Kazakhstan player to win a Grand Slam title! 👏 She beat Ons Jabeur in a gripping Wimbledon final. More ⤵️#BBCTennis #Wimbledon

She made a fine start to her season, reaching the finals of the Adelaide International 1, but lost out on the title to then World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. She also progressed to the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, but was stopped by Maria Sakkari.

The Kazakh has now made it to her second WTA 1000 final this year in Cincinnati. Along the way, she earned straight-set victories over Mayar Sherif and Garbine Muguruza, and defeated Alison Riske 6-2, 6-4 in the third round.

wta @WTA



Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina reaches her first



#CincyTennis First into the lastWimbledon championElena Rybakina reaches her first @CincyTennis quarterfinal, dispatching Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-4! First into the last 🎱Wimbledon champion 🇰🇿 Elena Rybakina reaches her first @CincyTennis quarterfinal, dispatching Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-4!#CincyTennis https://t.co/hVl2JNwVcZ

Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Keys leads Rybakina 1-0. The duo crossed paths at this year’s French Open, where the American valored over the 23-year-old 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3) in the deciding tie-break.

Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Madison Keys +120 +2.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-125) Elena Rybakina -150 -2.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Keys is the 2019 Western & Southern Open champion

Both the Kazakh and the American have had similar runs through to the quarterfinals in Cincinnati.

Keys is the 2019 Western & Southern Open champion. She plays an aggressive game, has a strong forehand and has also developed her backhand significantly, which allows her to hit winners off of both. The former World No. 7 also banks on her excellent serving skills.

Rybakina, however, is touted as one of the best servers currently. She hit nine aces in her previous encounter against Riske and is expected to do the same against the next American.

Keys will look to take time away from Rybakina, who is known to snatch points from her opponents when given time. While there is no clear favorite in this match-up, Rybakina should be able to earn her first win against the home favorite.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.

