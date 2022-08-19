Cincinnati 2022: Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details
Fixture: Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2022
Date: August 19, 2022
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Ohio, United States
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $2,527,250
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Rogers Sportsnet, TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina preview
World No. 24 Madison Keys will lock horns with World No. 25 Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Friday.
Home favorite Keys is having a quality run in Cincinnati. She surpassed Yulia Putintseva and Jelena Ostapenko in the first two rounds and triumphed over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the WTA 1000.
The American had an astounding start to 2022, winning the title at the Adelaide Internalional 2 by defeating compatriot Alison Riske 6-1, 6-2. She further reached the semifinals of the Australian Open but lost to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty 6-1, 6-3.
The 27-year-old also made an appearance in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells, but apart from that, she has faced many preliminary stage defeats.
Slam champion Rybakina, meanwhile, is having a dream year. The 23-year-old won her first Grand Slam title at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. She outsmarted Tunisian Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the title clash.
She made a fine start to her season, reaching the finals of the Adelaide International 1, but lost out on the title to then World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. She also progressed to the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, but was stopped by Maria Sakkari.
The Kazakh has now made it to her second WTA 1000 final this year in Cincinnati. Along the way, she earned straight-set victories over Mayar Sherif and Garbine Muguruza, and defeated Alison Riske 6-2, 6-4 in the third round.
Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head
Keys leads Rybakina 1-0. The duo crossed paths at this year’s French Open, where the American valored over the 23-year-old 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3) in the deciding tie-break.
Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina odds
(All odds sourced from bet365)
Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina prediction
Both the Kazakh and the American have had similar runs through to the quarterfinals in Cincinnati.
Keys is the 2019 Western & Southern Open champion. She plays an aggressive game, has a strong forehand and has also developed her backhand significantly, which allows her to hit winners off of both. The former World No. 7 also banks on her excellent serving skills.
Rybakina, however, is touted as one of the best servers currently. She hit nine aces in her previous encounter against Riske and is expected to do the same against the next American.
Keys will look to take time away from Rybakina, who is known to snatch points from her opponents when given time. While there is no clear favorite in this match-up, Rybakina should be able to earn her first win against the home favorite.
Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.