Cincinnati 2023 Draw: Novak Djokovic's projected path to final ft. potential QF clash with Jannik Sinner | Western & Southern Open

23-time Major champion Novak Djokovic's quest for a record-extending 39th Masters title will begin at next week's Western & Southern Open.

The Serb is a two-time champion at the venue, having emerged victorious back in 2018 and 2020. Those two triumphs enabled him to complete the rare double career Golden Masters. He'll now compete here for the first time since 2020 as well.

While Djokovic didn't participate in 2021 of his own volition, he was forced to miss out the 2022 edition due to the vaccine restrictions in place. He has enjoyed considerable success this season, winning the Australian Open and the French Open.

Djokovic also finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon, going down to Carlos Alcaraz in a tough five-set thriller. He'll be competing for the first time since that loss. On that note, here's a look at his road to a third title in Cincinnati:

Possible 2R opponent - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Following a first-round bye, Djokovic could meet either Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The former is more likely to reach the second round and is currently in the semifinals of the Canadian Open as well.

The Serb leads Fokina 3-1 in the head-to-head, with his only loss coming at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters. This could prove to be a tough opener for him, especially if the Spaniard is able to carry on with his form from the Canadian Open.

Possible 3R opponent - Alex de Minaur

De Minaur has been in good form over the last few weeks. He reached the last eight at the Atlanta Open and finished as the runner-up at the Los Cabos Open after that.

De Minaur knocked out players like Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev to reach the semifinals of the Candian Open. The Australian will take on Davidovich Fokina for a spot in the final on Saturday.

Djokovic won his only prior meeting against de Minaur in straight sets at this year's Australian Open. Should the 24-year not make it to this stage, he could face Gael Monfils. The Serb owns a one-sided 17-0 winning record against him.

Possible QF opponent - Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Sinner has been a beacon of consistency this year, making it at least to the quarterfinals of most tournaments he has competed in this season. Djokovic leads the Italian 3-0 in the head-to-head and won their previous encounter in the semifinals of this year's Wimbledon in straight sets.

Should Sinner falter early on, Taylor Fritz is another possible candidate awaiting the Serb in the last eight. The former World No. 1 has won all six of their previous meetings.

Possible SF opponent - Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev has been an absolute beast on hardcourts this year, compiling a 31-4 record so far. Djokovic has been one of the four players to inflict a defeat on him, besting the Russian at the Adelaide International at the start of the year.

However, Medvedev avenged the loss a few weeks later by getting the better of the Serb when they met at the Dubai Tennis Championships. It was their most recent encounter, which the Russian won in straight sets.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion still leads 9-5 in the head-to-head, but their rivalry is a competitive one. Holger Rune is another possible semifinal contender to deal with for the Serb.

Rune is one of the few active players to have a winning record against Djokovic, as the 20-year old leads the head-to-head 2-1. However, he crashed out early from the Canadian Open, so it remains to be seen if he rebounds from the disappointing loss or not.

Possible Final Opponent - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Should Djokovic make it past some tough competition and reach the championship round, he's likely to meet World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. The young Spaniard defeated the tennis legend to win his second Major title at last month's Wimbledon.

They also met at the French Open prior to that, with the Serb ousting his younger opponent en route to the title. Based on their results, the two are among the best players on the ATP tour this season, so it won't be surprising to see them contest another final.

Alcaraz did lose in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open, just the second time that he has lost prior to the semifinals this season. Should the 20-year old suffer another early exit, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev are among the other probable contenders to reach the title round.

