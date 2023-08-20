Cincinnati 2023 final: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open 

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (1) Carlos Alcaraz

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Round: Final

Date: August 20, 2023

Venue: Cincinnati, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN | India: SONY LIV

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz preview

Novak Djokovic at the Western & Southern Open

Second seed Novak Djokovic will face top seed Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster final at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Djokovic started the Masters 1000 tournament against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and won the first set 6-4 before the Spaniard was forced to retire. He then beat Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal clash against ninth seed Taylor Fritz.

The Serb thrashed the American 6-0, 6-4 to book his place in the semifinals. Here, he faced Alexander Zverev and won a tight opening set via a tiebreak. He broke early in the second set but the German broke immediately back. Djokovic held his nerve and eventually won the set 7-5 to reach the final in Cincinnati.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, received a bye into the second round of the Western & Southern Open, where he beat Jordan Thompson 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. He then ground out another win against 14th Tommy Paul 7-6(6), 6-7(0), 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the 20-year-old came back from a set down to beat Max Purcell 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash against Hubert Hurkacz. The Pole won the first set 6-2 but Alcaraz saved a match point and won the second set via a tiebreak to force the match into a decider.

The Spaniard won the final set 6-3 to book his place in his third Masters 1000 final for the 2023 season.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Alcaraz leads 2-1 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last meeting came in the Wimbledon final this year, with the Spaniard winning 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Novak Djokovic -165 -1.5 (+130) Over 22.5 (-120) Carlos +140 +1.5 (-185) Under 22.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction

With both players being in sensational form so far, the match is expected to be another nail-biter like we saw at the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic has served 10 aces throughout the tournament so far and won 94 out of 116 points on his first serve. However, his second serve has been a tad shaky, having coughed up 12 double faults. That said, the 23-time Major champion hit 48 winners to 29 unforced errors.

The Serb is showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down at the moment and will look to attack from the start. Djokovic will have to be as aggressive as he can if he is to come out on top against Alcaraz's craftiness.

The Spaniard hasn't been as solid on his first serve as Djokovic so far in Cincinnati but has managed to win 114 out of 117 points. He has leaked 17 double faults and will have to be careful with his second serve against someone like the Serb, who is arguably the greatest returner of all time. Alcaraz has so far hit 130 winners to 61 unforced errors this week.

Djokovic is always a threat in any tournament he takes part in but Alcaraz's agility along with his game, makes him a formidable opponent. Unless the Spaniard has any issues with fitness, he should be able to beat the Serb and win his seventh title of 2023.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in three sets.

