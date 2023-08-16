Cincinnati 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Western & Southern Open 

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Date: August 17, 2023

Venue: Cincinnati, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN | India: SONY LIV

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Novak Djokovic in action at Wimbledon

Second seed Novak Djokovic will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Djokovic has won 33 out of 38 matches so far this season, with three titles to his name. These include two Grand Slams at the Australian Open and French Open. He most recently competed at Wimbledon and reached the final following wins over Pedro Cachin, Jordan Thompson, Stan Wawrinka, Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner.

Here, the Serb faced Carlos Alcaraz and lost 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. He withdrew from the Canadian Open in Toronto before entering the Western & Southern Open, where he was the second seed, and thus, received a walkover to the second round.

Davidovich Fokina has won 27 out of 47 matches so far this season, with his most notable performance coming at the Canadian Open last week. The Spaniard reached the semifinals of the tournament with wins over JJ Wolf, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Mackenzie McDonald. Here, he lost to eventual runner-up Alex de Minaur.

Davidovich Fokina then entered the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and faced Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the opening round. He won the opening set 6-3 and took the second by the same margin to book his place in the second round of the Masters 1000 tournament.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Djokovic leads 3-1 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last meeting came in the third round of the French Open, with the Serb winning 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Djokovic will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win, but Davidovich Fokina, at his best, is capable of putting up a tough fight against the Serb.

The 36-year-old is among the greatest hard-court players of all time, if not the greatest, and his game will be hard for the Spaniard to counter, not to forget his champion's mentality.

Fokina doesn't shy away from playing aggressively, and his agility on the court will be crucial in dealing with Djokovic's intensity. The Spaniard will have to be at his actual best if he is to stand a chance.

While Fokina is an able competitor, Djokovic's level seems too good for him to be beaten in this match.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

