Cincinnati 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Western & Southern Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (16) Alexander Zverev

Date: August 20, 2023

Tournament: Western & Southern Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev preview

Western & Southern Open - Day 6

Second seed Novak Djokovic will take on 16th seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Western and Southern Open on Sunday (August 20).

The Serb has been in outstanding form this season, garnering 36 wins from 41 matches and title-winning runs at the Australian Open, the French Open and the Adelaide International. He also reached the finals at Wimbledon but couldn't outlast World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic began his hardcourt season in Cincinnati easing past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round. He then showcased his quality against in-form Frenchman Gael Monfils and Taylor Fritz en route to the last four.

The 36-year-old overpowered the American Fritz in one hour and a minute 6-0, 6-4. He is two wins away from capturing his third title in Cincinnati.

Western & Southern Open - Day 4

On the other hand, Alexander Zverev has chalked up 38 wins from 57 matches in 2023, including a title-winning run at the Hamburg European Open. He also reached the semifinals in Paris, Dubai, Geneva and Halle.

The German entered Cincinnati on the back of a second-round exit at the Canada Masters. He began his campaign by breezing past Grigor Dimitrov in the first round and then outplayed the likes of Yoshihito Nishioka, Daniil Medvedev and Adrian Mannarino en route to the last four. Zverev defeated the Frenchman Mannarino in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Zverev 7-4. However, the German outfoxed Djokovic in their most recent encounter at the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic -350 -140 Under 20.5 (+115) Alexander Zverev +275 +100 Over 20.5 (-160)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Western & Southern Open - Day 5

Djokovic, a dominant force in the tennis world, will come into this clash with an impressive track record this season, boasting notable victories and multiple Grand Slam titles. His exceptional ability to control rallies from the baseline, coupled with his mental resilience, makes him a formidable opponent. The Serb's adaptability to different court surfaces has also been instrumental in his success.

Alexander Zverev's powerful serves and aggressive style have helped him secure wins over top-ranked players. His performance in this tournament has been noteworthy, highlighted by his strategic play and ability to exploit opponents' weaknesses.

Their head-to-head record reflects the competitive nature of their matchups, with Djokovic leading 7-4. However, Zverev's recent triumph over Djokovic at the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals proves that he's capable of overcoming the second seed.

While Zverev's powerful serves and aggressive play could pose a challenge, Djokovic's consistency and tactical acumen could be the deciding factors in this encounter.

In what promises to be a riveting clash, Djokovic's versatility and determination might just tip the scales in his favor. His remarkable resilience and hunger for victory could potentially carry him to the finals of the Western & Southern Open.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets

