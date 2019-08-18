Cincinnati Masters 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 16 // 18 Aug 2019, 00:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Novak Djokovic

In his first tournament since winning the Wimbledon title for the fifth time, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has shown no rustiness so far in progressing to the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Masters. The tournament in which the Serb has suffered many a bruise in the past, having lost five finals, has been an easy ride for the 16-time Grand Slam winner this time around.

The defending champion is yet to drop a set in three matches. Even when it looked like Lucas Pouille would pose a serious obstacle for him in their last-eight clash, the numero uno player was able to successfully regroup after being stretched to a tie-break in the first set.

In the absence of Montreal Masters champion Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, who suffered an early exit, the title is Djokovic's to lose, at least on paper.

However, even though he leads the 23-year-old rising Russian Daniil Medvedev 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings, he cannot afford even the tiniest bit of complacency to creep in. Medvedev is in the form of his life and has been the most consistent player in the US Open Series this year, as evidenced by his runs to the finals at Washington and Montreal.

The World No. 8 can also boast of a victory over Djokovic, having stunned the Serb over three sets at Monte Carlo this year.

Medvedev has been able to snatch three sets from Djokovic in their four showdowns and there is no reason why he can't add to that tally tonight, especially considering how confidently he has been hitting the ball.

However, his shabby record in finals - he has lost four out of five this year - is not something he will be proud of. And that is where Djokovic holds the edge irrespective of how tough the Russian can make this match.

Here is all you need to know about Cincinnati Masters 2019:

Tournament name: Western & Southern Open

Advertisement

Date: 11-18 August, 2019

Category: Masters 1000

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Surface: Hard

Round: Semi-finals

Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 3-1

Schedule: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (9) Daniil Medvedev not before 6 pm local time or 3:30 am IST on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Where to watch Cincinnati Masters 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and ESPN will show the Cincinnati Masters 2019 live in the USA. In Canada, it will be shown on Tennis Canada and TSN.

Where to watch Cincinnati Masters 2019 in the UK & Europe?

Amazon Prime Video will show Cincinnati Masters 2019 live in the UK. In France, Canal+ will show it while Sky Deutschland is the channel to watch on in Switzerland and Germany. In Italy, Sky Italia will be beaming it live, and TVE (Siccative) and Sogecable/Telefonica (Movistar) will be airing the tournament live in Spain.

Where to watch Cincinnati Masters 2019 in India?

In India, Cincinnati Masters 2019 will be shown live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Cincinnati Masters 2019

Cincinnati Masters 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on sonyliv.com.