Cincinnati Masters 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, semi-final preview and prediction

Daniil Medvedev (L) and Novak Djokovic

Andrey Rublev’s dream run at the Cincinnati Open was brought to an end by compatriot Daniil Medvedev who registered a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 victory to set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash with the World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic was pushed to a first-set tie-break by Lucas Pouille in his quarter-final. However, the Frenchman crumbled as the match progressed, handing the Serb an easy, straight-sets victory. With the win, Djokovic moved a step closer to winning a second Masters 1000 title of 2019.

On the ATP tour, the duo of Djokovic and Medvedev have faced each other on four occasions in the past and it is the Serb who leads their duel 3-1. In their most recent face-off at Monte Carlo Masters earlier this year, Medvedev stunned Djokovic in three sets and would be hopeful and confident coming into his semi-final contest against the 16-time Grand Slam champion.

Apart from their meeting at Monte Carlo, Djokovic and Medvedev also faced each other at the Australian Open at the start of the year and the Serb won their fourth round contest Down Under in four sets.

After a rather disappointing Wimbledon, the young Russian has found himself on a roll, having made it to the finals at Washington and Montreal before arriving at Cincinnati in the lead up to the final Slam of the year.

While Medvedev crumbled against Nick Kyrgios in two tie-breaks, the young Russian sensation appeared lacklustre in his lopsided final against Rafael Nadal at Montreal last weekend. Having found a place in finals of tournaments on as many as five occasions in 2019 so far, the Russian has managed to convert just a solitary opportunity into a title win, eventually choking time and again against bigger names at the crucial stages of tournaments.

In his upcoming semi-final clash with Djokovic, one can expect Medvedev to face an uphill task as he would not only be up against one of the best players of the game, but also will be battling his internal demons as he desperately hopes to halt his slide against the best players, especially in the closing stages of tournaments.

Western & Southern Open - Novak Djokovic

As far as Djokovic is concerned, the 16-time Grand Slam winner and the defending Cincinnati champion is yet to drop a set so far at this event and would not settle for anything less than another title triumph at Cincinnati.

In his first tournament following an epic victory at Wimbledon, the World No.1 has appeared dominant, raising his intensity when needed and would dearly hope to bag another hard-court title before he sets his eyes on defending the US Open at Flushing Meadows, New York.

However, the Serb still needs to be wary of his Russian rival especially because in his previous two rounds, Medvedev has made light work of his opponents. Djokovic should be anticipating a close, tough match against the Russian in what could very well act as a dress rehearsal for the Serb just a week before the US Open gets underway at New York.

Can Djokovic cruise in his semi-final encounter against Medvedev or will the Russian stun Djokovic to enter his 6th final of 2019?

The Centre Court at Cincinnati will hold all the answers on a blockbuster semi-final Saturday.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets.