Cincinnati Masters 2019: Preview, where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 29 // 13 Aug 2019, 19:15 IST

Novak Djokovic will look to successfully defend his title

The final Masters 1000 tournament before the US Open is here where Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will make their appearances for the first time since the Wimbledon Championships.

For Djokovic, the Cincinnati Masters had been for years a blemish in his otherwise spotless resume. After falling in the final a whopping five times, the Serb managed to secure a result in his favour for the very first time when he beat seven-time champion Roger Federer last year.

The challenge for him now is to defend that crown when he kicks off his campaign against the dangerous Sam Querrey, who emerged victorious in their last face-off at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships. The top seed isn't likely to get a chance to breathe easy even after his opening round for there lurk in his quarter of the draw names such as John Isner and Nick Kyrgios.

The possibility of a semi-final meeting with the third seed Roger Federer looms large and it would be intriguing to see them lock horns after their marathon Wimbledon final where the Serb barely managed to survive, saving a couple of match points.

The seven-time winner Federer, who starts his challenge against Juan Ignacio Londero, should be apprehensive of a potential clash with Stan Wawrinka in the third round. The rapidly-improving Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is seeded fifth, is another player capable of giving the Swiss maestro a few anxious moments having upset him at the Australian Open this year.

In the absence of second seed Rafael Nadal, who pulled out citing fatigue following his win at Montreal, the bottom half has opened up and should look promising for the likes of fourth seed Dominic Thiem and seventh seed Alexander Zverev.

The two are headed for a collision in the quarter-finals should the struggling German manage to find his form after being listless for a better part of the year. Sixth seed and former US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori is another name who would like to dash the hopes of both Zverev and Thiem and make the best of his chances from this half.

Here is all you need to know about Cincinnati Masters 2019:

Tournament name: Western & Southern Open

Date: 11-18 August, 2019

Category: Masters 1000

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Surface: Hard

Where to watch Cincinnati Masters 2019 in the USA?

Tennis Channel and ESPN will show the Cincinnati Masters 2019 live in the USA. In Canada, it will be shown on Tennis Canada and TSN.

Where to watch Cincinnati Masters 2019 in the UK & Europe?

Amazon Prime Video will show Cincinnati Masters 2019 live in the UK. In France, Canal+ will show it while Sky Deutschland is the channel to watch in Switzerland and Germany. In Italy, Sky Italia will be beaming it live, and TVE (Siccative) and Sogecable/Telefonica (Movistar) will be airing the tournament live in Spain.

Where to watch Cincinnati Masters 2019 in India?

In India, Cincinnati Masters 2019 will be shown live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Cincinnati Masters 2019

Cincinnati Masters 2019 Live Stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be shown live on sonyliv.com.