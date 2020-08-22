Cincinnati Masters: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | Western & Southern Open 2020

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta will take on Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday. Neither player had been having a particularly remarkable season before the pandemic brought tennis to a halt, and they will both be looking to improve their form ahead of the US Open.

Pablo Carreno Busta has a 6-5 W-L record so far in 2020 with his best performance coming at the Rotterdam Open, where he made the final four. Lajovic on the other hand owns a 9-6 W-L record, with his best run coming at the ATP Cup at the start of the year.

The two players are pretty neck and neck in terms of rankings, with the Spaniard at 25 and the Serb at 23. But when it comes to their style of play, there is a considerable difference.

For starters, Dusan Lajovic is one of the rare exponents of the one-handed backhand on the men’s tour. Moreover, Lajovic prefers to close out points early with his aggressive tennis, while Carreno Busta has a more measured and patient approach.

Dusan Lajovic

That said, the edge in this match-up lies with the Spaniard given that he has a considerably better record on hardcourts. Lajovic tends to struggle on faster courts, unlike his opponent who is more well-balanced across surfaces.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

Pablo Carreno Busta has won their only match on hard-court

Pablo Carreno Busta and Dusan Lajovic have faced each other twice in ATP events and are split 1-1 on H2H. Their only encounter on hardcourt was won by the Spaniard, with the scoreline of 6-4 7-6 (5).

The duo have faced each other on three other occasions as well, but in Futures and Challenger events. Pablo Carreno Busta leads 2-1 on that front as well, although all of those matches were played on clay.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

The key for Pablo Carreno Busta will be his ability to mix up his shots, especially on the backhand side. Carreno Busta is not among the most flashy or technically gifted players, but he can play a very effective brand of tennis. He likes to hit the ball flat on hardcourt, and his greater accuracy could make a big difference in this match-up.

Dusan Lajovic on the other hand has a tendency to go big on both wings, which doesn’t always reap enough rewards. Even though his shots have great power and depth, his defensive skills let him down on occasion.

The Spaniard's exceptional grit and tenacity would likely give him the edge over Lajovic’s more risky, error-prone style.

Prediction: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in three sets.

Match details

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $4,674,780

Live telecast: India - Sony Ten 2 | USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8:30 pm IST