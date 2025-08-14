Cincinnati Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (9) Elena Rybakina
Date: August 15, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview
One of the quarterfinals in the top half of the women's draw at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will see defending champion Aryna Sabalenka take on ninth seed Elena Rybakina.
Sabalenka has been the top player on the WTA Tour, leading the women's field in terms of match wins, final appearances, and points. Sabalenka has always been a force to be reckoned with on hard courts, and her form on the surface this year has been tremendous, winning 26 of the 30 matches on the surface, with titles in Brisbane and Miami, and a runner-up finish at Indian Wells and the Australian Open.
At the Cincinnati Open, Sabalenka got a bye in the first round, after which she won 7-5, 6-1 against former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round. In the third round, she went through a three-hour-long battle against 30th seed Emma Raducanu, winning 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (5). In the fourth round, she won 6-1, 7-5 against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.
Elena Rybakina has won 40 of the 55 matches in 2025, with her only title coming on the clay court in Strasbourg. On the hard courts, she has a 24-9 win/loss record this year, with her best results on the surface being semifinal finishes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Washington, and Montreal.
Rybakina began her North American hard-court swing with a semifinal finish in Washington, losing 7-6 (2), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (3) against Leylah Fernandez, and later lost the semifinal in Montreal 6-1, 5-7, 6-7 (4) against Victoria Mboko.
At the Cincinnati Open, she got a bye in the first round, and then began her campaign with a 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 against Renata Zarazua in the second round, followed by a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 against 19th seed Elise Mertens in the third round. In the fourth round, she won 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 against sixth seed Madison Keys.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head
Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 7-4, winning the last match 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (6) in Berlin this year.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina prediction
Sabalenka has won 72 percent of her first serve points in her three matches in Cincinnati so far, while winning 52 percent of the second serve points. She has won 10 of the 18 break-point opportunities, while saving 20 of the 25 break points on her serve.
Rybakina has won 79 percent of her first serve points in Cincinnati so far, while winning 52 percent of the second serve points. She has won 13 of the 38 break-point opportunities, and has saved 17 of the 23 break points she has faced on her serve.
Being the defending champion and having a favorable head-to-head against Rybakina, Sabalenka is the favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Sabalenka to win in three sets