Cincinnati Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (9) Elena Rybakina

Date: August 15, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview

In Picture: Aryna Sabalenka (Getty)

One of the quarterfinals in the top half of the women's draw at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will see defending champion Aryna Sabalenka take on ninth seed Elena Rybakina.

Ad

Trending

Sabalenka has been the top player on the WTA Tour, leading the women's field in terms of match wins, final appearances, and points. Sabalenka has always been a force to be reckoned with on hard courts, and her form on the surface this year has been tremendous, winning 26 of the 30 matches on the surface, with titles in Brisbane and Miami, and a runner-up finish at Indian Wells and the Australian Open.

Ad

At the Cincinnati Open, Sabalenka got a bye in the first round, after which she won 7-5, 6-1 against former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round. In the third round, she went through a three-hour-long battle against 30th seed Emma Raducanu, winning 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (5). In the fourth round, she won 6-1, 7-5 against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Elena Rybakina has won 40 of the 55 matches in 2025, with her only title coming on the clay court in Strasbourg. On the hard courts, she has a 24-9 win/loss record this year, with her best results on the surface being semifinal finishes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Washington, and Montreal.

Ad

Rybakina began her North American hard-court swing with a semifinal finish in Washington, losing 7-6 (2), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (3) against Leylah Fernandez, and later lost the semifinal in Montreal 6-1, 5-7, 6-7 (4) against Victoria Mboko.

At the Cincinnati Open, she got a bye in the first round, and then began her campaign with a 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 against Renata Zarazua in the second round, followed by a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 against 19th seed Elise Mertens in the third round. In the fourth round, she won 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 against sixth seed Madison Keys.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 7-4, winning the last match 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (6) in Berlin this year.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka TBD TBD TBD Elena Rybakina TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Sabalenka has won 72 percent of her first serve points in her three matches in Cincinnati so far, while winning 52 percent of the second serve points. She has won 10 of the 18 break-point opportunities, while saving 20 of the 25 break points on her serve.

Rybakina has won 79 percent of her first serve points in Cincinnati so far, while winning 52 percent of the second serve points. She has won 13 of the 38 break-point opportunities, and has saved 17 of the 23 break points she has faced on her serve.

Ad

Being the defending champion and having a favorable head-to-head against Rybakina, Sabalenka is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Sabalenka to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More