Cincinnati Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (30) Emma Raducanu

Date: August 11, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Sabalenka has had an outstanding 2025 season. She collected titles in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid, and reached finals at the Australian Open and the French Open. She made a deep run to the Wimbledon semifinals, showing her strength across all surfaces. The World No. 1 continues to lead the tour in hard-court dominance.

Raducanu’s season has been more about resurgence than results. She hit a rough patch with early exits in several events, but turned things around with a semifinal finish in Washington and a third-round showing in Montreal. Her win-loss record stands at about 23-16 for the year before she entered the Cincinnati Open.

At just 22, Raducanu is working under new coach Francisco Roig, bringing fresh momentum into the WTA 1000 event.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

Sabalenka and Raducanu have met twice, with Sabalenka winning both encounters. Their latest clash came at Wimbledon just over a month ago in the Round of 32, where the top seed edged past Raducanu 7-6(6), 6-4 on grass in a tight contest. The Brit put up a strong fight, but Sabalenka’s power and composure in key moments proved decisive.

Their first meeting took place at Indian Wells in 2024, also in the Round of 32. On hard courts, Sabalenka claimed a 6-3, 7-5 victory, again showing her ability to close out sets under pressure.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -295 -4.5 (-105) Over 20.5 (-130) Emma Raducanu +220 +4.5 (-140) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Sabalenka has arrived in Cincinnati after a month-long rest and is focused. In the second round, she beat Marketa Vondrousova comfortably, 7-5, 6-1, showing her trademark power and composure.

Raducanu, meanwhile, earned her place in the Round of 32 with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Olga Danilovic. She continues to build confidence under Roig’s guidance.

Sabalenka’s strength, experience, and form make her the clear favorite. But Raducanu’s recent resurgence, improved mentality, and a new and experienced coach highlight her potential to push through. Sabalenka likely prevails in two tight sets.

Pick: Sabalenka in straight sets

