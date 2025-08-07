"Hopefully it lasts" - Coco Gauff's ex-coach makes feelings known on Emma Raducanu's latest coaching change ahead of Cincinnati Open

Emma Raducanu has recently made a major change in her team, as she joined forces with Rafael Nadal's ex-coach, Francisco Roig. This association turned the head of Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, who shared his opinion about the partnership.

Raducanu is currently vying to claim the second Grand Slam title of her career at the US Open, and in its pursuit, she has begun training with Roig. The Brit is well-known for changing coaches, as she has trained under eight coaches since her maiden Grand Slam title in 2021.

From Nick Cavaday, Andrew Richardson, Nigel Sears, and now Roig, she has explored multiple coaching associations in her career. Now, her new partnership with Roig garnered the attention of Gauff's ex-coach, Gilbert, who made his feelings known about this change ahead of her Cincinnati Open campaign. He replied to one of the users on X, who posted the news about Raducanu's latest endeavor, writing:

"Let's see how it goes, hopefully🙏🏼 it last," wrote Gilbert.

Raducanu was last seen competing at the National Bank Open, where she fell short of progressing further than the third round. The 22-year-old was bested by Amanda Anisimova, who claimed a straight two-set win, 6-2, 6-1, advancing to the fourth round.

Emma Raducanu made her feelings known about her recent improvements over the past few months

Emma Raducanu recently sat for a press conference during her Citi Open campaign, where she made her feelings known about the improvement in her skills and how it is helping her in slowly finding her way back to the top. Opening up about constantly working hard and spending a lot of time honing her skills, she said: (as quoted by tennis head)

“I think I have just been doing a lot of work consistently, just putting a lot of tennis in. Sometimes even if you don't feel good when you're practicing because you're doing a lot of hours and you don't feel like you're really pushing, it's all kind of hours banked. I think I have done a lot of groundwork now, and I'm just trying to work on cementing the basics a lot, particular shots just work on as well from the back of the court," said Emma Raducanu.

The Brit opened her 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where her journey ended in the third round against Iga Swiatek, who claimed an impressive 6-1, 6-0 win. This year, Emma Raducanu has also faced several early exits, including the Singapore Open, Abu Dhabi Open, Qatar Open, Indian Wells Open, and more. She will next be seen in action at the Cincinnati Open, slated for August 9, 2025.

