Cincinnati Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Casper Ruud at the Canadian Open 2025.

11th seed Casper Ruud will face Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the Cincinnati Open 2025.

Ruud made another early exit from the Australian Open, falling in the second round this time. He got back on track with a runner-up finish at the Dallas Open. After two more early exits, he wrapped up his time on hardcourts with a fourth-round finish at the Miami Open.

Ruud had a slow start to the clay season, losing in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and failing to defend his title in Barcelona. He tasted the biggest success of his career at the Madrid Open, winning the first Masters 1000 title of his career. However, he crashed out from the French Open in the second round, his earliest exit since losing at the same stage in 2018.

The Norwegian sat out the grass swing due to an injury. He returned to action in Gstaad, going out in the quarterfinals. He then lost to Karen Khachanov in the fourth round of the Canadian Open. As one of the seeded players in Cincinnati, he received a first-round bye.

Rinderknech took on Nuno Borges in the first round here. The Frenchman wasn't tested at all, making through all of his service games intact while breaking his opponent's serve thrice for a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

Ruud leads their rivalry 4-0. He won their previous encounter at the Madrid Open 2025 in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud

-275 +1.5 (-800) Over 22.5 (-140) Arthur Rinderknech +210 -1,5 (+400) Under 22.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Arthur Rinderknech at Wimbledon 2025.

Rinderknech's results took a beating in the first half of the season but he has raised his level in recent weeks. He beat World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the first round of Wimbledon and reached his first semifinal of the season at the Kitzbuhel Open. After making a first-round exit from the Canadian Open, he has made a winning debut at the Cincinnati Open with his win over Borges.

Rinderknech improved his overall record for the season to 14-21, and to 3-10 on hardcourts. Ruud, meanwhile, has a 14-5 record on hardcourts this year. He will now aim to win a match at the Cincinnati Open for the second time in his career. Aside from his quarterfinal finish in 2021, he hasn't won a match at the venue.

Ruud has already beaten Rinderknech twice this year, including once on hardcourts. He has never lost a set against him in their previous four meetings as well. Playing against an opponent who he has beaten so often is perhaps what he needs to snap his losing skid at the Cincinnati Open. While his record at the tournament isn't impressive, his record against Rinderknech still makes him the favorite to win this match.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.

