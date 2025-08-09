Cincinnati Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua preview

Elena Rybakina will take on Renara Zarazua in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Trending

Rybakina has had a frustrating season so far. After semifinal runs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, she clinched the title in Strasbourg. She also reached the third round of the Wimbledon Championships but lost to Clara Tauson in straight sets.

The Kazakh will enter Cincinnati after a semifinal run in Montreal. She defeated Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk en route to the last four but couldn't make her mark against Victoria Mboko. The Canadian outfoxed her 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

Ad

Zarazua at the National Bank Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Renata Zarazua has had an ordinary season so far. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, she chalked up early exits in Indian Wells, Miami, and Paris. She also participated in Wimbledon but lost to Amanda Anisimova after the first round.

Ad

Zarazua entered Cincinnati after a second-round exit in Montreal. She defeated Yulia Putintseva in the first round, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. The Mexican won 53% of her first serve points in the last round.

Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina Renata Zarazua

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua prediction

Rybakina at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Rybakina has failed to impress at the Majors this year and will have a point to prove with the US Open on the cards. She looked terrific in Montreal and will be gutted to miss out. The Kazakh has an effortless game and can win free points on her serve.

Ad

Zarazua, meanwhile, has gotten off to decent starts at important events on tour. She must raise her level to challenge the best players in the world. The Mexican can't be taken lightly and has made a good start in the first round.

Undoubtedly, Rybakina will be a slight favorite to come out on top. She hopes to bring her A-game to the fore and continue building momentum in Cincinnati. The Kazakh should be able to enter the third round.

Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More