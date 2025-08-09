Cincinnati Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua
Date: August 9, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, US
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua preview
Elena Rybakina will take on Renara Zarazua in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.
Rybakina has had a frustrating season so far. After semifinal runs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, she clinched the title in Strasbourg. She also reached the third round of the Wimbledon Championships but lost to Clara Tauson in straight sets.
The Kazakh will enter Cincinnati after a semifinal run in Montreal. She defeated Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk en route to the last four but couldn't make her mark against Victoria Mboko. The Canadian outfoxed her 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).
Meanwhile, Renata Zarazua has had an ordinary season so far. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, she chalked up early exits in Indian Wells, Miami, and Paris. She also participated in Wimbledon but lost to Amanda Anisimova after the first round.
Zarazua entered Cincinnati after a second-round exit in Montreal. She defeated Yulia Putintseva in the first round, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. The Mexican won 53% of her first serve points in the last round.
Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Elena Rybakina vs Renata Zarazua prediction
Rybakina has failed to impress at the Majors this year and will have a point to prove with the US Open on the cards. She looked terrific in Montreal and will be gutted to miss out. The Kazakh has an effortless game and can win free points on her serve.
Zarazua, meanwhile, has gotten off to decent starts at important events on tour. She must raise her level to challenge the best players in the world. The Mexican can't be taken lightly and has made a good start in the first round.
Undoubtedly, Rybakina will be a slight favorite to come out on top. She hopes to bring her A-game to the fore and continue building momentum in Cincinnati. The Kazakh should be able to enter the third round.
Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.