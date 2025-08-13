Cincinnati Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea

Date: August 13, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea preview

Swiatek at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek has enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign. She lifted her sixth Grand Slam title with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon. It was her first major on grass and a statement victory for her all-around game.

Before that, she reached the Australian Open and the French Open semifinals, maintaining a 44-12 win-loss record before playing in Cincinnati. Despite a few underwhelming results post-2024 French Open, Swiatek continues to trust her team and targets consistency.

Sorana Cirstea has made a quieter return in 2025. After stepping away late in 2024, she returned via qualifiers this year and has managed a few solid performances.

Notably, she reached the quarterfinals in Dubai and secured a WTA 1000 doubles title in Madrid alongside Anna Kalinskaya. Her current form shows flashes, but remains inconsistent as she sits outside the Top 100.

Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea head-to-head

Swiatek and Cirstea will be meeting for the fifth time, with the Pole leading their head-to-head 4-0. Their rivalry began at the 2022 Australian Open, where Swiatek, then seeded seventh, staged a comeback from a set down to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 16.

Since then, the Pole has been dominant, winning their next three encounters in straight sets. At Indian Wells 2023, she eased past Cirstea 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. They met twice in early 2024, first in Doha and then in Madrid, where she produced an identical scoreline of 6-1, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -2500 -5.5 (-275) Over 18.5 (+118) Sorana Cirstea +950 +5.5 (+180) Under 18.5 (-170)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea prediction

Sorana Cirstea at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: Getty

In Cincinnati, Swiatek arrived in fine form. She secured a smooth second-round win, beating Anastasia Potapova 6-1, 6-4, then advanced further as Marta Kostyuk withdrew.

Cirstea has also been resilient at the WTA 1000 event. She survived a three-set thriller against Yue Yuan after earlier wins over Magdalena Frech and Donna Vekic to reach this round.

Still, Swiatek's recent form, efficiency on hard courts, and her mental edge make her the clear favorite. Expect the Pole to advance in straight sets, though her opponent's grit could keep it competitive.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets

