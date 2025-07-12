Iga Swiatek hands Amanda Anisimova historic beatdown to win Wimbledon 2025 title | Scores, stats, result & more

Iga Swiatek recorded a win for the ages in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, beating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. With the win, the Pole has claimed her first title at SW19 and sixth Grand Slam overall.

Swiatek was admittedly the favorite coming in the final, having lost just one set along the way and having crushed Belinda Bencic in the semifinals. On the other hand, Anisimova had scored the upset of the tournament, taking out World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

On Saturday, however, it was one-way traffic all the way on Center Court. Swiatek, yet unbeaten in Slam finals, was quick to draw blood against the shaky American, breaking thrice in the set to serve up a bagel 6-0. In the second set, although Anisimova was less shaky, it was too little too late as the former World No. 1 ran away 6-0 again to win her first title of the year.

All in all, the match lasted just 54 minutes, and was the first ever double bagel in the final of the women's singles tournament at Wimbledon. In Grand Slam finals, it has happened only once before, when Steffi Graf defeated Renata Zvereva at the 1988 French Open.

Final scoreline: Iga Swiatek def. Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0

Stats for Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova - Wimbledon 2025 final

Iga Swiatek Amanda Anisimova Winners 8 8 Unforced Errors 9 27 Aces 2 0 Double Faults 2 5 Break Points Saved 0/0 3/9 Return Games won 6 0 Total Points Won 51 22

Overall duration of Wimbledon 2025 women's final: 54 minutes.

