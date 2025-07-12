  • home icon
  Iga Swiatek hands Amanda Anisimova historic beatdown to win Wimbledon 2025 title | Scores, stats, result & more

Iga Swiatek hands Amanda Anisimova historic beatdown to win Wimbledon 2025 title | Scores, stats, result & more

By Shyam Kamal
Modified Jul 12, 2025 16:09 GMT
Iga Swiatek hands Amanda Anisimova historic beatdown to win Wimbledon 2025 title (Source: Getty)
Iga Swiatek hands Amanda Anisimova historic beatdown to win Wimbledon 2025 title (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek recorded a win for the ages in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, beating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. With the win, the Pole has claimed her first title at SW19 and sixth Grand Slam overall.

Swiatek was admittedly the favorite coming in the final, having lost just one set along the way and having crushed Belinda Bencic in the semifinals. On the other hand, Anisimova had scored the upset of the tournament, taking out World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

On Saturday, however, it was one-way traffic all the way on Center Court. Swiatek, yet unbeaten in Slam finals, was quick to draw blood against the shaky American, breaking thrice in the set to serve up a bagel 6-0. In the second set, although Anisimova was less shaky, it was too little too late as the former World No. 1 ran away 6-0 again to win her first title of the year.

All in all, the match lasted just 54 minutes, and was the first ever double bagel in the final of the women's singles tournament at Wimbledon. In Grand Slam finals, it has happened only once before, when Steffi Graf defeated Renata Zvereva at the 1988 French Open.

Final scoreline: Iga Swiatek def. Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0

Stats for Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova - Wimbledon 2025 final

Iga SwiatekAmanda Anisimova
Winners88
Unforced Errors927
Aces20
Double Faults25
Break Points Saved0/03/9
Return Games won6 0
Total Points Won5122

Overall duration of Wimbledon 2025 women's final: 54 minutes.

Shyam Kamal

Shyam Kamal

Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines.

Edited by Shyam Kamal
