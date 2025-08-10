Cincinnati Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Kimberly Birrell preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Kimberly Birrell

Date: August 10, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Kimberly Birrell preview

Jessica Pegula pictured at the 2025 Cincinnati Open | Image Source: Getty

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula will face off against unseeded Kimberly Birrell in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in Ohio on Sunday, August 10.

Ad

Trending

Pegula has enjoyed a strong season by her standards, winning the ATX Open, Charleston Open, and Bad Homburg Open, and reaching the finals at the Adelaide International and Miami Open. She is also the only player this year to claim titles on three different surfaces (hard, grass, and clay).

However, her form dipped after the Bad Homburg title. She suffered a disappointing Wimbledon campaign, followed by a Round of 16 exit at the Citi DC Open and a Round of 32 loss at the Canadian Open, where she failed to defend her title, before arriving in Cincinnati.

Ad

Kimberly Birrell pictured at the 2025 Canadian Open | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Birrell is still searching for her breakthrough moment on the WTA Tour. 2025 hasn’t been particularly impressive for her, with her best results being quarterfinal runs in Brisbane, Singapore, and Birmingham. Consistency has been a major challenge for her.

Ad

The Aussie began her North American swing at the Citi DC Open, where she failed to reach the main draw. She then lost to eventual champion Victoria Mboko at the Canadian Open before arriving in Cincinnati, where she opened her campaign with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 win over Anna Blinkova.

Jessica Pegula vs Kimberly Birrell head-to-head

This will be the pair’s first-ever meeting, so their head-to-head record is currently 0-0.

Ad

Jessica Pegula vs Kimberly Birrell odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -625 -5.5 (-118)

Under 19.5 (-120) Kimberly Birrell +400 +5.5 (-120) Over 19.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Kimberly Birrell prediction

Jessica Pegula opens her Cincinnati Open campaign against Australia’s Kimberly Birrell, and the American will be heavily favored to advance. Pegula’s game is built for hard courts: clean, flat groundstrokes, a rock-solid backhand, and the ability to redirect pace with ease. Add in her consistency from the baseline, and she’s one of the toughest players to hit through on tour.

Ad

Birrell is a solid competitor with good court sense and the ability to construct points patiently, but she’ll need to raise her level considerably to hang with Pegula in extended rallies. Her best hope is to mix in variety, keep Pegula off balance, and capitalize on any dips in intensity.

If Pegula stays sharp and serves well, she should control the tempo from the start and book a comfortable spot in the next round. The home crowd and her current form make her the clear favorite in this matchup.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More