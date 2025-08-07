Cincinnati Open 2025: Marketa Vondrousova vs Jaqueline Cristian preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Marketa Vondrousova vs Jaqueline Cristian

Date: August 7, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Marketa Vondrousova vs Jaqueline Cristian preview

Marketa Vondrousova hits a forehand |

Former World No. 6 Marketa Vondrousova will face Romania's Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Thursday (August 7).

Vondrousova has enjoyed a good comeback on the WTA Tour from a career-threatening shoulder injury that she suffered last year, having won her third pro singles title in Berlin two months ago. With a 13-7 win/loss record in tow, the 26-year-old will be one of the dark horses that can do well in the second half of the 2025 season.

The Czech will be eager to match her 2023 tournament-best result of reaching the quarterfinals at the Cincinnati Open next fortnight. Her first-round opponent will be World No. 52 Cristian, who has been in good form lately. The Romanian reached the semifinals of the Iasi Open last month before going out in the third round of the Canadian Open to eventual semifinalist Elena Rybakina.

The 27-year-old will be making her debut in Cincinnati later on Thursday. Although she has less experience than Vondrousova, who will make her sixth career appearance at the WTA 1000 tournament, the one-time WTA singles titlist will likely be able to hold her own ground in this match-up.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Jaqueline Cristian head-to-head

Vondrousova and Cristian have never faced off on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Jaqueline Cristian odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Marketa Vondrousva -350 -1.5 (-135) Over 20.5 (-115) Jaqueline Cristian +260 +1.5 (-110) Under 20.5 (-125)

All odds sourced from BetMGM.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Jaqueline Cristian prediction

Jaqueline Cristian hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Despite being just 5'8, Vondrousova is capable of some big-hitting tennis and huge serving from the baseline. The 2023 Wimbledon champion plays left-handed, which also gives her a certain advantage of the rest of her WTA peers. Whether she will make use of this advantage well enough against Cristian remains to be seen.

The Romanian, meanwhile, is a neutral counterpuncher and one of her USPs include guiding her double-handed backhand down-the-line with repetition. While she is mainly a claycourt specialist, her third-round run in Montreal will give her confidence on the hardcourts of Cincinnati.

The keys for both players in this sharp-edged match-up will be to change shot direction perpetually and look for ways to end the points early. Considering Vondrousova's playing style, she is the firm favorite to get through to the second round.

Pick: Vondrousova to win in three sets.

