Cincinnati Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Terence Atmane preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Terence Atmane

Date: August 13, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Terence Atmane preview

In Picture: Fritz in action (Getty)

Fourth seed and one of the heavy home favorites, Taylor Fritz, will look to keep his 2025 Cincinnati Open campaign on track when he takes on French qualifier Terence Atmane in the fourth round.

Trending

Fritz has won 38 of the 52 matches he has played in 2025, with a bulk of his match wins coming in the grass season, where he had a 13-2 win/loss record, and won two titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne.

Fritz has won 22 of the 30 matches he has played on hard courts this year, with some of his best hard-court results coming in Miami and Toronto. He lost 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-7 (4) against Jakub Mensik in the semifinal in Miami, and lost 4-6, 3-6 against Ben Shelton in the semifinal in Toronto.

At the Cincinnati Open, Fritz got a bye in the first round, after which he won 6-4, 6-4 against qualifier Emilio Nava, and won 7-6 (4), 7-5 against 31st seed Lorenzo Sonego in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Terence Atmane has won 29 of the 53 matches he has played in 2025, with most of his successes coming on the Challenger Tour. He won two hard-court titles on the Challenger Tour in Busan and Guangzhou, winning against Adam Walton and Tristan Schoolkate in the respective finals.

Before Cincinnati, Atmane had not gone past the second round at any of the Tour-level events this year. He began his campaign with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Omar Jasika and a 7-5, 6-3 win over Li Tu to get past the qualifiers and enter the main draw.

Atmane began his main-draw campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) over 15th seed Flavio Cobolli in the second round. In the third round, he got past teen sensation Joao Fonseca, winning 6-3, 6-4 against the Brazilian.

Taylor Fritz vs Terence Atmane head-to-head

Fritz has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Atmane, winning his only match against the Frenchman, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in Shanghai last year.

Taylor Fritz vs Terence Atmane odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -1000 -1.5 (-285) Over 21.5 (-135) Terence Atmane +575 +1.5 (+185) Under 21.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Terence Atmane prediction

In his two matches in Cincinnati so far, Fritz has won 84 and 74 percent of his first and second serve points, respectively. He has broken his opponent's serve three times and has yet to concede a break on his serve.

Meanwhile, Atmane has won 76 and 51 percent of his first and second serve points in the five matches he has played in Cincinnati. He has converted 19 of the 51 break-point opportunities, and has saved 21 of the 29 break points on his serve.

Fritz is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked player and has a better-established record on hard courts compared to his French opponent.

Pick- Fritz to win in straight sets

