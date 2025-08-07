Cincinnati Open 2025: Tristan Boyer vs Brandon Holt preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick 

Match Details
Fixture: Tristan Boyer vs Brandon Holt
Date: August 8, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Tristan Boyer vs Brandon Holt preview
Wildcard entrants Tristan Boyer and Brandon Holt will lock horns in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Friday, August 8. The winner will meet the 22nd seed, Jiri Lehecka, in the second round.
Boyer has played four hard-court tournaments on the main tour this season. He started off at the Australian Open, where he entered the main draw via the qualifiers. The American defeated Federico Coria before falling to eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the second round.
Boyer's most recent hardcourt outing was at the Canadian Open. He defeated James Kent Trotter in the qualifiers and Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round, both in straight sets. However, the 24-year-old failed to get through the second round after falling to 12th seed Jakub Mensik, 4-6, 4-6.
Meanwhile, Holt had played just two tournaments on hardcourts this season, at the Dallas Open and the Miami Open. He made it through the qualifiers but failed to register a win in the main draw on both occasions.
Holt crashed out in the qualifiers of the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open. He has performed decently on the Challenger circuit, winning the title at the Nonthaburi Challenger and the Bengaluru Challenger tournaments. The American also finished runner-up at the Pune Challenger.
Tristan Boyer vs Brandon Holt head-to-head
This will be the first time the two Americans lock horns on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Friday's fixture.
Tristan Boyer vs Brandon Holt odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Tristan Boyer vs Brandon Holt prediction
All of Boyer's main-tour wins have come on hardcourts. He has looked the most confident on hard. The American was promising in his first-round win over Kovacevic in Toronto, showing great composure to get through a tight affair.
On the other hand, Holt has yet to register a win on hardcourts this year. His win-loss record stands at 1-5, with his only win coming at the Mallorca Championships. The 27-year-old will also be at a disadvantage since the Cincinnati Masters is his first hardcourt event in over four months.
Boyer has a slight edge over his opponent when it comes to game time on the main tour. Despite some early exits, the American clinched a couple of impressive first round wins this year. While he is not expected to make a deep run, he should make it through the Cincinnati Open first round without much trouble.
Pick: Boyer to win in three sets.