Cincinnati Open Day 10: Men's singles and doubles  SF predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane, Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev

Day 10 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open (August 16) will feature the two semifinal clashes in the men's singles and doubles events, respectively. In the singles, last year's champion, Jannik Sinner, will face French qualifier Terence Atmane.

In the other singles semifinal, second seed Carlos Alcaraz will be in action, facing off against third seed Alexander Zverev. Meanwhile, in the doubles, the second-seeded pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool will face the pair of Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram, while the fifth-seeded pair of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will take on the Italian pair of Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego.

Let's look at some of the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 10 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open

#1 Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane

Jannik Sinner will take on French qualifier Terence Atmane in the semifinal of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Sinner has a 30-3 win/loss record in 2025, having won two Majors. At the Cincinnati Open, he got a bye in the first round, following which he won against the likes of Daniel Elahi Galan, Gabriel Diallo, and Adrian Mannarino to reach the quarterfinals. In the last eight, he crushed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.

With two Challenger titles in Busan and Guangzhou this year, Atmane has a 31-24 win/loss record. He began his Cincinnati Open campaign with wins over Omar Jasika and Li Tu, following which he won against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round. In the following rounds, he won against the likes of 15th-seeded Flavio Cobolli, Jaoa Fonseca, and fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz. In the quarterfinals, he won 6-2, 6-3 against the seventh seed Holger Rune.

This is the first meeting between the two, with Sinner being the favorite to win the match, as per the detailed preview here.

Predicted winner- Jannik Sinner

#2 Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz in action (Getty)

The other semifinal of the 2025 Cincinnati Open will feature the second seed, Carlos Alcaraz, facing off against the third seed, Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz has won 52 of the 58 matches he has played in 2025, winning five titles. At the Cincinnati Open, he got a bye in the first round, following which he won against the likes of Damir Dzumhur, Hamad Medjedovic, and Luca Nardi to reach the quarterfinals. In the last eight, he won 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 against the ninth seed Andrey Rublev.

Zverev has a 43-15 win/loss record in 2025, with one title. He began his Cincinnati campaign with a bye, following which he won against Nishesh Basavareddy, Brandon Nakashima, and Karen Khachanov. In the last eight clash, he won 6-2, 6-2 against the fifth seed, Ben Shelton.

The head-to-head is 6-5 in favor of Zverev, who won the last encounter 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the ATP Finals last year. However, given the 2025 form, Alcaraz is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Carlos Alcaraz

#3 Julian Cash/ Lloyd Glasspool vs Nikola Mektic/ Rajeev Ram

In Picture: Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (Getty)

Second-seeded pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool will face the team of Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram in the semifinal of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Cash and Glasspool have reached nine finals this year, winning six titles in Brisbane, Qatar, Queen's Club, the Libema Open, Wimbledon, and Toronto. The British pair began their Cincinnati Open campaign with a win over the team of Tomas Machac and Nuno Borges in the first round, following which they won against the pair of Matt Ebden and Jordam Thompson in the second round. In the quarterfinals, they won 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) against the sixth-seeded pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Mektic and Ram have not won any titles together in 2025, with the pair beginning their campaign in Cincinnati with a win over the team of Adam Pavlasek and Jan Zielinski, and then winning against the fourth-seeded pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz. In the quarterfinals, they won 6-4, 6-4 against the American duo of Christian Harrison and Evan King.

Cash and Glasspool are the favorites to win the upcoming match, as they are on a streak of winning four successive events.

Predicted winner- Julian Cash/ Lloyd Glasspool

