Cincinnati Open Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean

On Day 3 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open (Saturday, August 9), 16 women's second-round matches will be played. A total of 16 seeded players will be in action, including top seed Aryna Sabalenka and third seed Iga Swiatek.

The other top 10 seeds in action on Day 3 are fifth seed Amanda Anisimova, sixth seed Madison Keys, and ninth seed Elena Rybakina. Taylor Townsend, Clervie Ngounoue, and Peyton Stearns are among the unseeded American players.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled for Day 3 at the 2025 Cincinnati Open

#1 Amanda Anisimova vs Leolia Jeanjean

Fifth seed Amanda Anisimova will face French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean in the second round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Anisimova has a 33-14 win/loss record this year, with her best result being winning the Qatar Open. She also finished runner-up at Wimbledon and Queen's Club. Her last event before Cincinnati was in Montreal, where she lost 4-6, 1-6 to Elina Svitolina in the fourth round. At the Cincinnati Open, she got a bye in the first round.

Jeanjean has mostly played ITF tennis this year and has a 37-22 win/loss record, with three runner-up finishes on the ITF Tour. She began her campaign at the Cincinnati Open with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win over Carol Zhao and a 6-3, 6-4 win over Rebecca Masarova to get into the main draw. She won 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 over Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first round.

These two players have not played each other, but being the higher-ranked player, Anisimova is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Amanda Anisimova

#2 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Lulu Sun

In Picture: Ekaterina Alexandrova (Getty)

Twelfth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova will face Lulu Sun in the second round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Alexandrova has a 30-16 win/loss record this year, winning the Linz Open. Her previous event before Cincinnati was in Montreal, where she lost 6-1, 2-6, 4-6 against Zhu Lin in the second round. At the Cincinnati Open, she got a bye in the first round.

Sun has a 14-20 record this season, with her best result being reaching the third round at Indian Wells. She began her campaign in Cincinnati with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Antonia Ruzic in the first round.

With the head-to-head tied at 1-1, the Russian, being the seeded player, is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Ekaterina Alexandrova

#3 Liudmila Samsonova vs Taylor Townsend

In Picture: Liudmila Samsonova (Getty)

Thirteenth seed Liudmila Samosnova will take on home favorite Taylor Townsend in the second round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Samsonova has won 24 of the 41 matches in 2025, with a runner-up finish in Strasbourg being her best result. Before Cincinnati, she was in action in Montreal, where she lost 6-4, 6-7 (6), 3-6 against Naomi Osaka in the second round. At Cincinnati, she got a bye in the first round.

Townsend has a 15-12 win/loss record this year, with her best result being a quarterfinal finish at the Citi DC Open. She began her Cincinnati campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over compatriot Danielle Collins in the first round.

These two players have not met previously, but being the higher-ranked player, Samsonova is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Liudmila Samsonova

