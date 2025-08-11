Cincinnati Open Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Amanda Anisimova vs Anna Kalinskaya, Taylor Townsend vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Seven third-round matches in the women's singles event will take place on Day 5 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open (August 11). Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will be headlining the day's action, as she continues her title defense.

Ad

Fifth seed Amanda Anisimova, sixth seed Madison Keys, and unseeded Taylor Townsend are some of the home favorites who will be in action on Day 5. Ninth-seed Elena Rybakina, twelfth-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, twenty-eighth-seed Anna Kalinskaya, and thirtieth-seed Emma Raducanu are some of the other seeded players in action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled for Day 5 at the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

#1 Amanda Anisimova vs Anna Kalinskaya

Fifth seed Amanda Anisimova will face twenty-eighth-seed Anna Kalinskaya in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Trending

With a title in Doha and runner-up finishes at Wimbledon and Queen's Club, Anisimova has a 33-14 win/loss record in 2025. At the Cincinnati Open, she got a bye in the first round and then won via a walkover against Leolia Jeanjean in the second round.

Kalinskaya has won 17 of her 32 matches this year, with a runner-up finish in Washington being her best outing. She received a bye in the first round in Cincinnati, following which she won 7-6(4), 4-6, 4-1 against Peyton Stearns in the second round.

Ad

The head-to-head is 1-0 in favor of Anisimova, and she is the favorite to win based on current form.

Predicted winner- Amanda Anisimova.

#2 Taylor Townsend vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

In Picture: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Getty)

Home favorite Taylor Townsend will face Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Townsend has a 16-12 win/loss record in 2025, with a quarterfinal finish in Washington being her best result. At the Cincinnati Open, she won 6-4, 7-6(2) against Danielle Collins in the first round, and then won 6-2, 6-4 against the thirteenth seed, Liudmila Samsonova, in the second round.

Bouzas Maneiro has a 24-17 win/loss record in 2025, with three quarterfinal finishes in Rabat, Rouen, and Montreal. She began her campaign in Cincinnati with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Venus Williams in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 6-3 win over 21st seed Leylah Fernandez in the second round.

Ad

Bouzas Maneiro has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Townsend, having won their only encounter 6-3, 6-4 at Puerto Vallarta, which makes her the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Jessica Bouzas Maneiro/

#3 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Maya Joint

In Picture: Ekaterina Alexandrova (Getty)

Twelfth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova will face Maya Joint in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Alexandrova has won 31 of the 47 matches in 2025, winning the Linz Open. At the Cincinnati Open, she got a bye in the first round, after which she won 6-4, 6-2 against Lulu Sun in the second round.

Joint has won 41 of her 60 matches in 2025, winning two titles in Rabat and Eastbourne. She started her campaign in Cincinnati with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Greet Minnen in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over eighteenth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.

Ad

This is the first meeting between the two players, but based on their current singles ranking, Alexandrova is the favorite to win.

Predicted winner- Ekaterina Alexandrova.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More