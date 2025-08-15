Cincinnati Open Day 9: Men's singles and doubles predictions ft. Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev, Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev

Day 9 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open (August 9) will feature two quarterfinal clashes in the men's singles, along with four quarterfinal fixtures in the men's doubles. In the singles, the second seed, Carlos Alcaraz, will face ninth seed Andrey Rublev.

In the other quarterfinal of the day, fifth seed and the only American player left in the draw, Ben Shelton, will take on third seed Alexander Zverev. In the doubles, the top two seeded pairs of Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic, and Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, will be in action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 9 of the 2025 Cincinnati Open

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will go up against ninth seed Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Alcaraz has a 51-6 win/loss record this year with five titles. At the Cincinnati Open, he got a bye in the first round, after which he secured wins over Damir Dzumhur and Hamad Medjedovic in the next two matches. In the fourth round, he won 6-1, 6-4 against Luca Nardi.

Rublev has a 29-18 win/loss record in 2025, winning one title at the Qatar Open. At the Cincinnati Open, he got a bye in the first round, following which he got wins over Learner Tien and 21st seed Alexei Popyrin. In the fourth round, he won 6-2, 6-3 against Francisco Comesana.

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Rublev and is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as per the detailed preview here.

Predicted winner- Carlos Alcaraz

#2 Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev

In Picture: Alexander Zverev in action (Getty)

The fifth seed and home favorite will face third seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Shelton has a 35-16 win/loss record in 2025, winning the Canadian Open. Shelton began his Cincinnati Open campaign with a bye in the first round, followed by wins over Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Roberto Bautista Agut. In the fourth round, he won 6-4, 6-4 against the 22nd seed Jiri Lehecka.

Zverev has a 42-15 win/loss record in 2025, with a title in Munich and two runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and the Stuttgart Open. He got a bye in the first round in Cincinnati, after which he got wins over Nishesh Basavareddy and the 27th seed, Brandon Nakashima. In the fourth round, he got a win via retirement against the 14th seed Karen Khachanov.

Zverev has won all three matches against Shelton and is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Alexander Zverev

#3 Marcelo Arevalo/ Mate Pavic vs Joe Salisbury/ Neal Skupski

In Picture: Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in action (Getty)

Top-seeded pair and defending champions, Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic, will face the fifth-seeded pair of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Arevalo and Pavic have won three titles this year, and began their Cincinnati Open campaign with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over the Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and Ramkuar Ramanathan in the first round, followed by a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win over the team of Marcelo Melo and Alexander Zverev in the second round.

Salisbury and Skupski have reached four finals this year, but have lost all four, including at the French Open. They began their campaign in Cincinnati with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over John-Patrick Smith and Fernando Romboli in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Sadio Doumbia and Brandon Nakashima in the second round.

Arevalo and Pavic are the favorites to win the upcoming match as they are the top seeds and last year's champions.

Predicted winner- Marcelo Arevalo/ Mate Pavic

