Citi DC Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Gabriel Diallo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Ben Shelton vs (15) Gabriel Diallo

Date: July 24, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,396,115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ben Shelton vs Gabriel Diallo preview

Ben Shelton at the Citi DC Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Home favorite Ben Shelton will face 15th seed Gabriel Diallo in the third round of the Citi DC Open 2025.

Shelton received a bye into the second round, where compatriot Mackenzie McDonald awaited him. The former outplayed the latter from the very first point, with a single break of serve in each set being enough for him to register a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Diallo was the recipient of a first-round bye at the Citi DC Open as well. He was up against Fabian Marozsan in the second round. The Canadian wasn't bothered by his opponent's tactics at all. He needed only one break of serve in both sets to wrap up a routine 6-3, 6-4 win.

Ben Shelton vs Gabriel Diallo head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Ben Shelton vs Gabriel Diallo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton

-200 +1.5 (-550) Over 23.5 (-110) Gabriel Diallo +155 -1.5 (+310) Under 23.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ben Shelton vs Gabriel Diallo prediction

Gabriel Diallo at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Shelton didn't face a single break point in the previous round against McDonald. He also won over 80 percent of points behind his first and second serves. He lost only seven points during his service games throughout the match.

Diallo also had a good day on serve against Marozsan. He faced only one break point, which he fended off with ease. He also rained down 10 aces and dropped 12 points on serve during the match.

Shelton improved his record for the season to 24-15 with his latest win, while Diallo notched up his 21st win of the year against 14 losses. However, the American has registered more wins on hardcourts compared to his rival from the North, with 11 wins under his belt against his opponent's six wins.

Both players have a strong serve and are impressive from behind the baseline as well. Diallo made some progress against higher-ranked players this year, beating three players ranked in the top 20. However, he's yet to beat anyone in the top 10, losing both of his prior matches against them. His losing record against top class opponents makes Shelton the favorite to win this match.

Pick: Ben Shelton to win in three sets.

