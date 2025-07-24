Citi DC Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Gabriel Diallo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Ben Shelton vs (15) Gabriel Diallo
Date: July 24, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 16)
Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C., USA
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $2,396,115
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Ben Shelton vs Gabriel Diallo preview
Home favorite Ben Shelton will face 15th seed Gabriel Diallo in the third round of the Citi DC Open 2025.
Shelton received a bye into the second round, where compatriot Mackenzie McDonald awaited him. The former outplayed the latter from the very first point, with a single break of serve in each set being enough for him to register a 6-3, 6-4 victory.
Diallo was the recipient of a first-round bye at the Citi DC Open as well. He was up against Fabian Marozsan in the second round. The Canadian wasn't bothered by his opponent's tactics at all. He needed only one break of serve in both sets to wrap up a routine 6-3, 6-4 win.
Ben Shelton vs Gabriel Diallo head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Ben Shelton vs Gabriel Diallo odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Ben Shelton vs Gabriel Diallo prediction
Shelton didn't face a single break point in the previous round against McDonald. He also won over 80 percent of points behind his first and second serves. He lost only seven points during his service games throughout the match.
Diallo also had a good day on serve against Marozsan. He faced only one break point, which he fended off with ease. He also rained down 10 aces and dropped 12 points on serve during the match.
Shelton improved his record for the season to 24-15 with his latest win, while Diallo notched up his 21st win of the year against 14 losses. However, the American has registered more wins on hardcourts compared to his rival from the North, with 11 wins under his belt against his opponent's six wins.
Both players have a strong serve and are impressive from behind the baseline as well. Diallo made some progress against higher-ranked players this year, beating three players ranked in the top 20. However, he's yet to beat anyone in the top 10, losing both of his prior matches against them. His losing record against top class opponents makes Shelton the favorite to win this match.
Pick: Ben Shelton to win in three sets.