  • PICTURE: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman proudly flaunts her love for him with custom t-shirt bearing American's face at Citi DC Open

PICTURE: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman proudly flaunts her love for him with custom t-shirt bearing American's face at Citi DC Open

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:32 GMT
Trinity Rodman flaunts Ben Shelton tee- Image Source: Getty
Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, was spotted donning a custom t-shirt with the American's face on it during his doubles match at the Mubadala Citi Open in DC on July 22. The Washington Spirit forward is often spotted at the matches of the current World No. 8 and is a constant member of his cheering squad.

The couple has been in the limelight since announcing their relationship to the public earlier this year. They are also regular on social media and often share cozied-up images of each other through their stories and posts.

Even though the match ended in defeat for Shelton and Tiafoe, Rodman's sweet gesture to show support for her boyfriend caught the attention of the audience.The soccer star wore a cropped t-shirt with the graphic of Shelton's images from his matches made into a collage, along with a bold text going over it that says 'SHELTON'. She paired it with blue denim and a wristband.

See the picture here:

Ben Shelton, who had a deep run till the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, is now competing at the Citi Open. His run in doubles ended in the first round; however, he defeated Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the singles event and will take on Gabriel Diallo next.

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman's Wimbledon controversy

Trinity Rodman cheering for Ben Shelton at Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty
Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, made a bold statement on commentators at Wimbledon mentioning her father, Dennis Rodman, during his fourth-round match against Lorenzo Sonego. Dennnis Rodman is one of the most prominent NBA stars of all-time with five NBA titles and has won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice in his career.

The soccer star did not like her father being discussed during Shelton's match and said that it felt really unnecessary considering that he is estranged from her life as well. Via Instagram, she wrote:

"Also, for Ben's matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad...my dads not even in MY life no need to bring him up during his matches when I don't even want him talked about during mine. It's him and his loved ones' moment. Thank you"- Rodman posted on Instagram.

The 2011 Basketball Hall of Famer divorced from Michelle Moyer in 2012, and since then, he hasn't had a strong presence in the lives of his kids.

Edited by Luke Koshi
