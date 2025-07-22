Citi DC Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Ben Shelton vs Mackenzie McDonald
Date: July 22, 2025
Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 32)
Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Centre, Washington, USA
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $2,396115
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Ben Shelton vs Mackenzie McDonald preview
Fourth seed Ben Shelton will begin his campaign at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 with his second-round match set against compatriot Mackenzie McDonald.
Shelton had a great start to the 2025 season, particularly on the hard courts. Following a shocking opening-round loss against Jakub Mensik in Auckland, Shelton redeemed himself with a semifinal run to the Australian Open. His dream run came to an end at the hands of Jannik Sinner, suffering a 6-7(2), 2-6, 2-6 loss.
Despite posting his best result in a Grand Slam, the American youngster failed to capitalize on the momentum, recording inconsistent performances in the subsequent tournaments. He suffered second-round losses against Jaume Munar and David Goffin in Dallas and Acapulco. Shelton then reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, followed by a shocking opening-round 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-7(5) loss against Coleman Wong in Miami.
Tuesday’s contest will mark Ben Shelton’s first match on the hard courts since March 22.
Mackenzie McDonald, on the other hand, has spent a large part of his hard-court stint at the Challenger Level and ATP qualifying draws. His best result of the season came at the Challenger San Diego earlier in March. He dropped merely one set on his way to the finals, where he ultimately lost 4-6, 6-2. 4-6 against Eliot Spizzirri.
McDonald kickstarted his campaign at the Citi DC Open with a dominant 6-4, 6-1 win, requiring merely 66 minutes to get past Colton Smith.
Ben Shelton vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head
Ben Shelton leads the head-to-head 1-0.
Ben Shelton vs Mackenzie McDonald odds
Ben Shelton vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction
Shelton heads into the North American swing oozing with confidence after impressive runs to the fourth round of the French Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. His powerful serve, the most formidable weapon, has been reliable on hardcourts this season.
Over 16 matches, Shelton is averaging 8.8 aces per match, landing 65.7% of his first serves, and winning 74.1% of points behind them.
In contrast, Mackenzie McDonald has struggled with his serve on hardcourts. His first-serve percentage, points won on first serve, and second-serve success rate have dipped below his season averages across all surfaces, while also committing more double faults.
Prediction: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.