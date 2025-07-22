Citi DC Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Ben Shelton vs Mackenzie McDonald

Date: July 22, 2025

Tournament: Mubadala Citi DC Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Centre, Washington, USA

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,396115

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ben Shelton vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Fourth seed Ben Shelton will begin his campaign at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 with his second-round match set against compatriot Mackenzie McDonald.

Ad

Trending

Shelton had a great start to the 2025 season, particularly on the hard courts. Following a shocking opening-round loss against Jakub Mensik in Auckland, Shelton redeemed himself with a semifinal run to the Australian Open. His dream run came to an end at the hands of Jannik Sinner, suffering a 6-7(2), 2-6, 2-6 loss.

Despite posting his best result in a Grand Slam, the American youngster failed to capitalize on the momentum, recording inconsistent performances in the subsequent tournaments. He suffered second-round losses against Jaume Munar and David Goffin in Dallas and Acapulco. Shelton then reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, followed by a shocking opening-round 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-7(5) loss against Coleman Wong in Miami.

Ad

Tuesday’s contest will mark Ben Shelton’s first match on the hard courts since March 22.

Mackenzie McDonald, on the other hand, has spent a large part of his hard-court stint at the Challenger Level and ATP qualifying draws. His best result of the season came at the Challenger San Diego earlier in March. He dropped merely one set on his way to the finals, where he ultimately lost 4-6, 6-2. 4-6 against Eliot Spizzirri.

Ad

McDonald kickstarted his campaign at the Citi DC Open with a dominant 6-4, 6-1 win, requiring merely 66 minutes to get past Colton Smith.

Ben Shelton vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Ben Shelton leads the head-to-head 1-0.

Ben Shelton vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton Mackenzie McDonald

Ad

(Odds will be added when available)

Ben Shelton vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Shelton heads into the North American swing oozing with confidence after impressive runs to the fourth round of the French Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. His powerful serve, the most formidable weapon, has been reliable on hardcourts this season.

Over 16 matches, Shelton is averaging 8.8 aces per match, landing 65.7% of his first serves, and winning 74.1% of points behind them.

Ad

In contrast, Mackenzie McDonald has struggled with his serve on hardcourts. His first-serve percentage, points won on first serve, and second-serve success rate have dipped below his season averages across all surfaces, while also committing more double faults.

Prediction: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More